Aakash Chopra picks CSK's probable playing XI for IPL 2024 clash vs RCB, chooses an all-Indian seam attack

Aakash Chopra has picked the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) probable playing XI for their IPL 2024 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The two sides will square off at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday, March 22. The home team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, with Faf du Plessis continuing to lead the visitors.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali as three overseas players in CSK's top six.

"Rachin Ravindra will open alongside Ruturaj. Ajinkya Rahane at No. 3, Daryl Mitchell at No. 4, and then Shivam Dube. After that, you will say whether you need Moeen Ali there. You might need him as (Matheesha) Pathirana is not there and which other overseas options are available?" he said (3:00).

The former India opener named Maheesh Theekshana as the only specialist overseas bowler in CSK's probable XI.

"After that, Ravindra Jadeja and then there is MS Dhoni. If you are bowling first, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and because Pathirana is not there, Maheesh Theekshana of course, and then there is Ravindra Jadeja. You will get spin from Rachin Ravindra and Moeen Ali and might get a few overs from Daryl Mitchell as well," Chopra observed.

Chopra opined that CSK can use Sameer Rizvi as a batting Impact Player if required. He added that either Mukesh Choudhary or Tushar Deshpande could be a part of their starting XI if they are bowling first and Impact Player options for the second innings.

"If they choose a slow pitch, they can trap Bangalore" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's choice of surface at Chepauk

Faf du Plessis (left) and Virat Kohli will likely open the batting for RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting might come unstuck if the Chennai Super Kings choose a slow pitch.

"There are two types of pitches in Chennai - one is a slow pitch and the other is a batting-friendly pitch. If they choose a slow pitch, they can trap Bangalore. The Bangalore team has Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli. Faf du Plessis hasn't played much cricket for the last one year and had only two or three good performances in the SA20 league," he reasoned (8:45).

"Virat is coming back after such a long break. Then Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell. It seems like Cameron Green will bat out of position and that won't be right. I feel they should send him at No. 3 as a floater. The higher you send him, the better it would be," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra noted that RCB could use one among Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph as their fourth overseas player. He reckons spin bowling could be the Bengaluru-based franchise's Achilles heel.

