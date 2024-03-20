Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for IPL 2024, says they might not qualify for the playoffs

Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' (DC) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He isn't too optimistic about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Capitals have qualified for the knockout stages in six of the 16 previous editions of the tournament. Their runners-up finish in IPL 2020 has been their best run in the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose three overseas players in the Delhi Capitals' top five.

"You will play Prithvi Shaw for sure and will get David Warner to open alongside him. Mitchell Marsh at No. 3, what is the point in getting him to bat any lower? So Rishabh Pant at No. 4. Then you will play Tristan Stubbs. You have Shai Hope as well but he is a top-four batter and I am unable to create a place for him in the top four," he said (3:15).

The former India opener chose Anrich Nortje as the only overseas bowler in DC's potential first-choice playing XI.

"Then you might say that you will play either Lalit Yadav or Kumar Kushagra, who was kept as a backup along with Abhishek Porel if Rishabh Pant doesn't keep. Then Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed," Chopra stated.

Chopra suggested Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey and Lalit Yadav, if he is not part of the XI, as Impact Player options. He opined that the Delhi Capitals might not be able to qualify for the playoffs. However, he predicted Rishabh Pant to score more than 500 runs and Kuldeep Yadav to pick up a lot of wickets for the franchise.

"Absolutely go hammer and tongs when they come to bat" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' potential strategies in IPL 2024

David Warner (left) and Prithvi Shaw form an explosive opening pair for the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects the Delhi Capitals to adopt an aggressive batting approach.

"What will be this team's strategy? Absolutely go hammer and tongs when they come to bat. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs should hit fours and sixes. They should keep hitting. If you have so much firepower, use it properly," he reasoned (11:00).

The renowned commentator noted that the Capitals have a potent bowling attack.

"When I look at their bowling, they have wicket-taking spinners and fast bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed is a wicket-taker with the new ball, Mukesh Kumar picks up wickets with the old ball, Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker, and Axar Patel is a very decent wicket-taker in T20s. Whichever fifth bowler plays, it should not be an issue," Chopra observed.

Chopra urged the Delhi-based franchise to go hard with the bat and think about wickets with the ball. However, he acknowledged that a slightly weak lower-middle order could prove to be their stumbling block.

