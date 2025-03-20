Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' (DC) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He opined that either Faf du Plessis or KL Rahul could be their top run-getter, depending on their batting positions, and Mitchell Starc could be their highest wicket-taker as long as he remains fit.

DC finished sixth in IPL 2024 and would want to give a better account of themselves this season. They begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs along with Du Plessis and Starc as the likely four overseas players in the Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for IPL 2025.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk with Faf du Plessis. If Abishek Porel plays at No. 3, then KL Rahul at No. 4. If KL Rahul plays at No. 3 and there is no place for Porel, then Karun Nair at No. 4. Then you will see Tristan Stubbs at No. 5. Axar Patel might himself come at No. 6 or else send Ashutosh Sharma," he said (13:45).

"That makes it Nos. 6 and 7. Then Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar. Maybe that is what you are thinking. You could keep Sameer Rizvi/Abishek Porel/Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan (depending on who is included in the XI) as the Impact Sub," Chopra added.

Chopra reckoned that either Du Plessis or Rahul, and one among Starc, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav would be the franchise's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

"Who will score the most runs? It could be Faf if he is playing as an opener, or else I was certain it would have been KL Rahul if he were to open, but will he get to open? If he doesn't, Faf might score the most runs. Who will take the most wickets? Mitchell Starc, if he remains fit and plays all matches. If doesn't play all matches, I will go with either T Natarajan or Kuldeep Yadav," he elaborated.

The Delhi Capitals bought KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis for ₹14 crore and ₹2 crore, respectively, at the IPL 2025 auction. While they retained Kuldeep Yadav for ₹13.25 crore, they acquired Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) and T Natarajan (₹10.75 crore) at the mega auction last November.

"The middle order is not looking that solid in the absence of Harry Brook" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' potential strategies in IPL 2025

Harry Brook, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore, has pulled out of IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals might need either Faf du Plessis or KL Rahul to play till the 15th over due to Harry Brook's absence in the middle order.

"They might expect one of Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul to bat till the 15th over because the middle order is not looking that solid in the absence of Harry Brook. It can do well but it's not looking as solid as you generally expect. So the game has changed a little because of Brook going," he said.

The analyst added that DC might want their seamers to strike early blows before Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bamboozle the opposition batters in the middle overs.

"Another strategy could be that the fast bowlers set it up and then the two spinners trap the opposition. They have eight overs of spin. No matter how flat the pitch might be and how small the ground might be, they have the quality to pick up wickets," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra predicted that the Delhi Capitals might not qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. He pointed out that he doesn't like the side's balance and that he won't be too surprised if they don't finish in the top four.

