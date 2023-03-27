Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI; says they won't come close to lifting the trophy in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' (DC) probable playing XI for IPL 2023. The former Indian opener feels the franchise is unlikely to end its trophy drought this season as well.

The Capitals have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, with the 2020 edition being the only time they qualified for the final. They will begin their campaign this season with an away game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh as the Delhi Capitals' likely top three, saying:

"What could be Delhi's XI? You can get David Warner to open alongside Prithvi Shaw. You can keep Mitchell Marsh at No. 3 because you will not send either David Warner or Prithvi Shaw at No. 3."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player picked a middle order comprising two Indians and one overseas batter, elaborating:

"Then you will have to have Manish Pandey at No. 4. Remember that there is no keeper thus far. Then Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell at No. 5. At No. 6, Sarfaraz Khan or any other keeper. We don't even know who is going to keep. I am thinking Sarfaraz Khan but I don't know."

Chopra believes Rishabh Pant's absence has left a hole in the Delhi Capitals lineup which won't be easy to plug. He reckons Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell are both tricky choices in the middle order, highlighting the former's overly aggressive batting approach in the SA20.

"Kuldeep Yadav and three pacers among your four bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' probable bowling lineup

Kuldeep Yadav was the Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose a bowling attack comprising two spinners and three pacers, observing:

"Then Axar Patel at No. 7. After that, Kuldeep Yadav and three pacers among your four bowlers. That's what I am thinking because Mitchell Marsh is not bowling. In the three pacers, you can have Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, and either Mukesh Kumar or Ishant Sharma."

The cricketer-turned-commentator doesn't see David Warner and Co. challenging for the trophy in IPL 2023, stating:

"Only three teams (from the original franchises) have not lifted the trophy so far - Punjab, Delhi and RCB. Delhi have also come close, all teams come close sometime or the other, but I don't think they will come close this time."

Chopra concluded by picking Warner ahead of Marsh as the Delhi Capitals' likely highest run-scorer, reasoning that the latter's fitness is always a question mark. He reckons Anrich Nortje will pip Kuldeep Yadav to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise.

