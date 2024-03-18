Aakash Chopra picks KKR's probable playing XI for IPL 2024, expects them to qualify for the playoffs

Aakash Chopra has picked the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He is optimistic about their chances of qualifying for the playoffs this season.

The Kolkata-based franchise, which finished seventh last season, won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambir's captaincy. The successful skipper is back with them as a mentor and will hope to bring back their glory days.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked four Indians and an overseas wicketkeeper-batter as the top five in the Kolkata Knight Riders' likely playing XI.

"Get Phil Salt to open if you have kept him and he was in good form last year also. You can also open with Rahmanullah Gurbaz instead of Phil Salt. So you are going to have an overseas keeper. Then Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh," he said (4:40).

The former India opener reckons Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Mitchell Starc will be KKR's other three overseas picks.

"Rinku Singh is in amazing form. You can keep Andre Russell at No. 6. You have to keep Sunil Narine as always. After that, Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc. You can go towards Chetan Sakariya or any other fast bowler, and then Varun Chakaravarthy," Chopra added.

Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer and company could use Manish Pandey as the batting Impact Sub, and either Anukul Roy or Suyash Sharma as the bowling Impact Sub.

"The team is looking good. They can use Manish Pandey as the Impact Sub, last year they were using Venkatesh Iyer. They can use Anukul Roy or Suyash Sharma," he observed.

Chopra opined that KKR will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. He reasoned that they are looking better than a mid-table team.

"Play on a turning pitch at home" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's potential strategy in IPL 2024

Varun Chakaravarthy is among the potent spinners in KKR's lineup. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders will want to play their home games on turning tracks because of their Indian batting prowess and spin-heavy bowling attack.

"They are relying on Indian batting. So they will force the Eden Gardens curator and administration a little to prepare a turning pitch. So this team's strategy will be to play on a turning pitch at home," he said (12:25).

The former KKR batter added that the franchise will try to win at least five of their seven home games. He expects them to use Mitchell Starc in short bursts as an out-and-out wicket-taker.

