Aakash Chopra picks the most likely expensive Indian players at the IPL 2021 auction

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked the Indian players who could earn the big bucks at the IPL 2021 auction.

The BCCI has announced that the IPL 2021 player auction will be held on February 18. While the overseas players are likely to be the focus of attention, some of the Indian players could attract eyeballs too.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra has named a few such Indian players who could walk home with a hefty sum.

The former player picked Shivam Dube as one of the Indian players who could be on the radars of many franchises because of his all-round abilities.

"There are not too many options among Indian players. I feel Shivam Dube, who has been left by RCB, some or the other team could buy him, and he could be expensive as well. A lot of teams will be interested in him because he is an Indian player. He does two things and hits sixes. I will be very interested in getting Shivam Dube in my side," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels Krishnappa Gowtham could be eyed by a few franchises too. The Karnataka off-spinner's big-hitting abilities with the bat are likely to hold him in good stead.

"Then Krishnappa Gowtham. KXIP left him because he was an expensive player, but CSK should be very keen (on him). Other than RCB, all teams could be keen on him. Mumbai Indians may not b,e as they have a full Indian spin department. (Nevertheless), he is a very decent package," added Aakash Chopra.

"I hope someone goes for Hanuma Vihari" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Hanuma Vihari can play the attacking game

Aakash Chopra reckons Karun Nair might also find a few takers even though the Karnataka batsman has been short of runs in the last few domestic seasons.

"I feel Karun Nair will get a good contract. Whether it is CSK or RCB, there is a lack of Indian batsmen; there is no one in the middle order. When no one is there, you will surely see towards Karun Nair," said Aakash Chopra.

However, the former KKR player expressed surprise at Hanuma Vihari not being in the scheme of things of IPL franchises, as the latter has the ability to play aggressively.

"Similarly, they can look towards Vihari. I always keep saying that someone should pick him, but they don't; I don't know why. I feel he has the gear and can score quickly as well. I hope someone goes for him, as there are a lot of vacant spots in the middle order," observed Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also said that IPL franchises could consider picking Murali Vijay and Kedar Jadhav because of the experience they would bring to the table, apart from a few star performers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Think about Murali Vijay and Kedar Jadhav also. I am not saying they are going to earn a lot of money but will surely be there in people's minds. There will be a few uncapped players as well. Azharuddeen's knock will be remembered; there is Shahrukh Khan; the eyes will be there on him also. They might also have a good pay-day," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Apart from Mohammed Azharuddeen and Shahrukh Khan, batsmen like Sheldon Jackson, Vivek Singh and C Hari Nishaanth might be of interest to IPL franchises.

Ashutosh Aman, Lukman Meriwala and Jalaj Saxena are some of the bowlers who have caught the attention of the IPL teams.