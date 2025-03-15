Aakash Chopra picks Mumbai Indians' probable playing 11 for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Mumbai Indians' (MI) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He also predicted either Tilak Varma or Will Jacks to be their highest run-getter and Trent Boult to be their most successful bowler.

MI retained Tilak for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Jacks (₹5.25 crore) and Boult (₹12.50 crore) were among the eight overseas players bought by the five-time champions at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Mumbai Indians could follow two approaches while picking their XI, with Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, and Trent Boult as the overseas players in the first option.

"The playing XI can be made in two ways. The team has to decide what they want to do. One will be Ryan Rickelton with Rohit (Sharma). You can keep Will Jacks at No. 3, although it comes with its own set of issues as Suryakumar Yadav will go to No. 4, Tilak Varma to No. 5, Hardik Pandya to No. 6, and you will get Naman Dhir at No. 7," he said (11:40).

"Then Mitchell Santner at No. 8. There is a lot of depth but everyone, except Rohit Sharma, is batting a spot lower than their spot. I am assuming Bumrah is fit, so you will find Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah after Santner, and you can include a bowler as the Impact Player," Chopra added.

Chopra noted that an overseas seamer or Mujeeb Ur Rahman could replace Ryan Rickelton in the XI if Jaspirt Bumrah isn't available or Hardik Pandya and company want to go with a different combination.

"However, if Bumrah isn't available or you feel you want to do something different, you can open with Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks, then Surya at No. 3, Tilak at No. 4, Hardik at No. 5, Naman Dhir at No. 6 and Robin Minz at No. 7. Then you can go with Mitchell Santner at No. 8, and then three fast bowlers, or else you can play Mujeeb Ur Rahman," he elaborated.

While predicting the Mumbai Indians' likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, the cricketer-turned-commentator named Robin Minz and Naman Dhir as the players to watch out for.

"Who will score the most runs for this team? I thought Tilak Varma, but if he is batting down the order, maybe Will Jacks. Most wickets? I am thinking Trent Boult because he will play all matches. Robin Minz and Naman Dhir could be the players to watch out for, depending on how many opportunities they get," Chopra observed.

The Mumbai Indians used the Right to Match card to acquire Naman Dhir for ₹5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. They pipped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to buy Robin Minz for ₹65 lakh.

"Everyone should play to their potential and that's enough" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' strategy in IPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians have one of the most formidable squads heading into IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Mumbai Indians' only strategy in IPL 2025 should be to play to their potential.

"This team should have just one strategy. Everyone should play to their potential and that's enough. They don't have to think anything else. That is the kind of team they have picked. They don't need a strategy as such. Play to your potential and you will be flying. They played almost like 20% of their potential last time, and that is why they ended where they ended," he said.

Aakash Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians should reach the playoffs if their players stay fit. While acknowledging that the franchise's prospects would depend a lot on Jasprit Bumrah's availability, he noted that they have assembled a team that can lift the trophy.

