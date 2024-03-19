Aakash Chopra picks Punjab Kings' probable playing XI for IPL 2024, doesn't see them qualify for the playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He doesn't see them ending their long wait for qualifying for the playoffs.

PBKS have reached the knockout stages only twice in the 16 previous editions of the prestigious league. They finished as runner-up in 2014 and reached the semi-finals in the tournament's inaugural edition.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings' top three should comprise Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh.

"Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh - they can come in the top three list. They can keep Atharva Taide if they want to use him at some stage, or else you will definitely want to play Prabhsimran Singh as he scored a century last time," he said (2:25).

The former India opener chose Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Kagiso Rabada as the other three overseas players in PBKS' first-choice playing XI.

"You should definitely play Liam Livingstone but scold him as well if he gets out by playing a bad shot. Then Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran - you will play him for sure (₹18.50 crores), Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh is what I am thinking," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra named Harpreet Brar, and Atharva Taide as Impact Player candidates, with Nathan Ellis and Chris Woakes being the other overseas options.

"They can use either Harpreet Brar or Atharva Taide as an Impact Player. There is another fast-bowling option in the form of Nathan Ellis and an all-rounder in the form of Chris Woakes," he stated.

Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings won't qualify for the playoffs this time as well, before adding that they might come close but eventually fall short as always.

"They will use their fast bowlers as wicket-taking options" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' potential strategies

Kagiso Rabada might be the first-choice overseas seamer in the Punjab Kings' playing XI. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings might use their seamers as attacking options in IPL 2024.

"Their fast bowling is good, so they will use their fast bowlers as wicket-taking options. This team will consistently try to be penetrative with the new ball and give the more difficult overs to the fast bowlers," he elaborated (12:00).

While expecting the PBKS spinners to primarily play defensive roles, the renowned commentator feels their overseas batters will bat aggressively.

"They don't have too many spin-bowling options. So they will always remain in a defensive role, barring maybe a Rahul Chahar. In batting, all the overseas batters will go hammer and tongs, whether it is Bairstow, Liam Livingstone or Sam Curran, who can be sent up the order at times," Chopra noted.

Chopra reckons Shikhar Dhawan might play a slightly conservative role with the bat. He hopes that the Mohali-based franchise causes a few upsets, highlighting that they always play entertaining cricket.

