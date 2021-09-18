IPL 2021: "They surprised everyone with their exceptional performances in Chennai during Phase 1: Aakash Chopra previews second leg of RCB's season

Aakash Chopra feels that despite losing a few players due to unavailability, Royal Challengers Bangalore will qualify for the playoffs during the UAE-leg of the IPL 2021.

The Bangalore franchise are currently third in the table, winning five of their seven matches during the first half of the season. To qualify for the next round, they will need to win at least three of their remaining seven games during the round-robin stage of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"There have been a lot of changes in the team. Wahindu Hasaranga came in, Chameera came in, George Garton and Tim David came in. Because several players have gone, be it Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson or their coach, Simon Katich. See they have already won 5 games, 3 more to win. They'll sure win 3. I have a solid feeling from my heart similar to last season that the side will do well."

RCB made it into the top 4 last season as well but the team had lost their zeal by the playoffs stage. They lost momentum during the last couple of weeks of the tournament before getting knocked out by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chopra was impressed by how the Challengers kicked off the 14th edition of the tournament. The franchise was truly sensational in Chennai, winning all three encounters at Chepauk. Citing the individual brilliance of players, Chopra said:

"To everyone's surprise, the way they started in Chennai was sensational. I believed that this team won't do much in Chennai as it's not a ground that's going to suit their brand of play. But none of that happened. They changed everything for the better. Harshal Patel was brilliant. No team utilized Glenn Maxwell's capabilities better than RCB."

Chopra added:

"We were criticizing the team's decision to slide Ab de Villiers down the order and they said we can still get performances out of him. Despite Virat Kohli not being at his best, the team did well, the bowlers did well. Yuzi Chahal may not have picked up a lot of wickets but everyone did their role beautifully and have helped the side to win 5 out of 7 games."

Glenn Maxwell is the team's highest run-scorer with 223 runs to his name, just ahead of Ab de Villiers, who scored 207 during the first phase of the tournament. The current Purple Cap holder is RCB's Harshal Patel with 17 wickets, who is followed by Kyle Jamieson, who has picked up 9 scalps.

Harshal will not be able to perform even half of what he performed in the first half of IPL 14: Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli celebrating with Harshal Patel.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels that current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel is unlikely to replicate his heroics in the UAE leg of the tournament, simply because of conditions in the Middle East. Chopra said:

Also Read

"I am expecting some changes in the starting XI. I don't think Harshal Patel will be able to perform even half of what he performed in the first half of IPL 14 because conditions have drastically changed. I think Virat Kohli will find his form during Phase 2. Ab de Villiers is Ab de Villiers. He is sure to perform."

The Bangalore franchise will resume their UAE leg of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar