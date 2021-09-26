IPL 2021: "Promote Krunal Pandya or someone else if necessary" - Aakash Chopra provides a solution for MI's middle order crisis 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that out of form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan should not be sent out to bat one after another. Both middle-order batsmen have looked average in the second leg of the Indian Premier League and are in dire need of rhythm and runs.

Chopra offered a potential solution in the form of promoting a lower-middle order batsmen between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. He suggested Hardik Pandya is a viable candidate, but if the all-rounder is still out due to injury. His brother Krunal Pandya could also be given a potential shot for the role.

He stressed that if the No.3 and No.4 batsman are struggling at the same time, then the team will struggle to cope in the middle overs. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The biggest problem for Mumbai Indians at the moment us that both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are not firing. If your No.3 and No.4 together are not scoring, then how will you move ahead in the game. I think they should be separated in the playing eleven. Mumbai Indians, who have been static with respect to their playing eleven will have to be innovative."

He added:

"If Hardik is available then it is simple, bring him in instead of Saurabh Tiwary and promote him. Promote Krunal Pandya or someone else if necessary."

MI head into the contest against the RCB on the back of successive losses and will be under a lot of pressure to make it to the playoffs if they slip further. Krunal Pandya has played 7 innings at No.4 for the franchise and has returned 135 runs at an average of 19.29. It is to be noted that his highest IPL score of 86 came in the solitary innings he played at No.3 against the Delhi franchise in Vizag.

MI will win the match: Aakash Chopra

Chopra doled out his predictions for the fixture in Dubai between the two heavy-weights. He expects solid outings from the opening batsmen from both sides and singled out Jasprit Bumrah as the bowler to watch out for. To conclude, he predicted the Mumbai Indians would win the match and snap out of their losing run. Chopra added:

"I think that in the powerplay overs there won't be more than 2 wickets falling for both the teams combined. De Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are formidable so can't see wickets falling early. One of the four openers I mentioned earlier will score a fifty, I'm going towards Rohit Sharma a little bit." Chopra stated

"Bumrah will be the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians in this match. Can't say about wickets, but he will be the most economical. I'm going with Mumbai Indians to win the match." Chopra reasoned

The fixture between MI and RCB will see the action of the double header weekend come to a close this week. The in-form CSK and KKR will face off against each other in the afternoon contest.

