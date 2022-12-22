Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that all-rounder Sam Curran will be snapped up by either the Punjab Kings (PBKS) or the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 auction set to be held on Friday.

While Curran wasn't a part of the 2022 IPL season, he has played for both the aforementioned franchises, who will be keen to get the all-rounder in their ranks. He has also been in sensational form, winning the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why Curran could go to either PBKS or CSK. He said:

"Only two teams can realistically bid that high for Sam Curran, and that's Hyderabad and Punjab. Out of these, Hyderabad don't need him. So I believe he could be a 'King' by going to either PBKS or CSK. The chances of him going to Punjab are more because of their huge purse."

Aakash Chopra tips Sam Curran to be the most expensive player in the auction

Aakash Chopra also claimed that Sam Curran could possibly break the record of the most expensive player at the auction, going past INR 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals paid for Chris Morris in 2021.

The former cricketer believes Curran has the ability to be a match-winner with both bat and ball.

"I think Curran will be the costliest player in the auction. He might even be sold for 16-18 crore. That barrier (record) of 16.25 crore is likely to be breached. He will be an asset to any team because he will give you four overs and will also be explosive in the lower middle-order, something that you don't see often these days," Chopra opined.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL * and best bowling figures of /



All eyes will be on Sam Curran during the Highest score of* and best bowling figures ofAll eyeswill be on Sam Curran during the #TATAIPLAuction 2023! Which team will win the bidding war though 🤔 Highest score of 5️⃣5️⃣* and best bowling figures of 4️⃣/1️⃣1️⃣ 🔥🔥All eyes 👀 will be on Sam Curran during the #TATAIPLAuction 2023! Which team will win the bidding war though 🤔 https://t.co/VDBzB6Vh1X

Which team will bag the services of Curran? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes