"Only 2 retentions and 1 RTM should be allowed" - Aakash Chopra shares his wishlist for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has shared his wishlist for IPL 2022, which includes the franchises being allowed to retain only two players apart from one RTM card.

IPL 2022 is expected to see two new franchises being added to the prestigious league. This would thereby necessitate a mega-auction and consequently an overhaul of the existing squads.

While speaking about his wishlist for IPL 2022 in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that the franchises should be allowed to retain three players overall, which includes two prior retentions and one RTM at the auction.

"When you go to the mega auction where you are getting the two new teams, only two retentions and one RTM should be allowed for the existing eight teams," said Chopra.

While acknowledging that this rule might be slightly unfair to outfits like the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that it is necessary for the competitiveness of the tournament.

"I know the settled teams will come back and say that they have put in a lot of work over the years to build their team and why they should be leaving their main players. Mumbai Indians will say that they want eight and Delhi will say that they want six. But then it will not be fair for the two new teams," added Chopra.

What are the chance of BCCI or IPL GC changing the rules of uncapped player like you can use the RTM card if Player hasn't played more than 5 matches for India for next season. (That will help Mumbai Indians to retain Ishan, Suryakumar etc). — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Aakash Chopra also wants the two new franchises to be allowed to pick the first four players at the auction so that all teams start on almost equal footing in IPL 2022.

Aakash Chopra's other wishes for IPL 2022

Four overseas players are allowed in the playing XI right from IPL's inception [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also wants the franchises to have the luxury of fielding an additional overseas player in their playing XI in IPL 2022.

"Five overseas players should be allowed in the playing XI. The balance of seven and four is fantastic but when you say you need 14 more Indian players for the two additional teams, finding that might be a little difficult. You don't have 14 more Indian players whom you play and the league's standard doesn't drop," said Chopra.

The former KKR player wants this allowance to be given for the next few seasons of the IPL to maintain the standard of the league.

"The quality of cricket is the biggest reason behind the success of the Indian Premier League. I understand Indians in the IPL is the most important aspect but just for the first three or four years, you should try and have five overseas players in the playing XI," stated Chopra.

Each squad to have two uncapped Indians and a player from an associate member country, separate home and away jerseys, and a full-fledged four-team women's IPL were the other items in Aakash Chopra's wishlist for IPL 2022.

Do watch. I am sure there are more Shafali Verma's waiting to be discovered. I might sound like a stuck record but let us move towards a full women's IPL. Shafali for RCB, Mithali for CSK, Smriti for MI, Jhulan for KKR, Harmanpreet for DC...Why not? https://t.co/cnjJ6Nu7Lf — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2021