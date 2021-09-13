"Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya" - Fans elated as reports of Rohit Sharma replacing Kohli as white-ball skipper after T20 World Cup emerge

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to replace Virat Kohli as Team India’s white-ball captain following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Apparently, Kohli wants to focus on his batting with two more World Cups to follow in 2022 (T20) and 2023 (ODI).
According to a report in TOI, Kohli is keen on reaffirming his standing as the best in the world. The Indian captain’s form has dipped rather glaringly over the last two years. A source was quoted as telling the paper:
“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world.”
The source added that both Kohli and Rohit Sharma are on the same page with regards to the decision.
“We realise spin-masters will be at work, giving their own twists to these developments. That’s the reason BCCI is planning this well in advance. In the end, Virat and Rohit are on the same page,” the source said.
Rohit Sharma fans react to big development in Indian cricket
The joy of Rohit Sharma’s fans knew no bounds once news of Kohli’s possible exit as captain of the white-ball squads after the T20 World Cup started doing the rounds. Here are some Twitter reactions from ardent Rohit Sharma supporters.
Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record in white-ball cricket
34-year-old Rohit Sharma has an impressive record in his short stint as Indian captain in the white-ball format.
He has led India in 10 ODIs, of which the team has won eight and lost only two. In T20Is, India have been victorious in 15 of the 19 matches that Rohit has led the team in.
Further, with Rohit Sharma as captain, India won the 2018 Nidahas T20 Trophy in Sri Lanka and the 2018 ODI Asia Cup in the UAE. As a player, he is the only batter to have notched up three double hundreds in one-day cricket.
Also Read
The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is also the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, having led the franchise to five title triumphs.