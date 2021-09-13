"Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya" - Fans elated as reports of Rohit Sharma replacing Kohli as white-ball skipper after T20 World Cup emerge

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to replace Virat Kohli as Team India’s white-ball captain following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Apparently, Kohli wants to focus on his batting with two more World Cups to follow in 2022 (T20) and 2023 (ODI).

According to a report in TOI, Kohli is keen on reaffirming his standing as the best in the world. The Indian captain’s form has dipped rather glaringly over the last two years. A source was quoted as telling the paper:

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world.”

The source added that both Kohli and Rohit Sharma are on the same page with regards to the decision.

“We realise spin-masters will be at work, giving their own twists to these developments. That’s the reason BCCI is planning this well in advance. In the end, Virat and Rohit are on the same page,” the source said.

Rohit Sharma fans react to big development in Indian cricket

The joy of Rohit Sharma’s fans knew no bounds once news of Kohli’s possible exit as captain of the white-ball squads after the T20 World Cup started doing the rounds. Here are some Twitter reactions from ardent Rohit Sharma supporters.

From a guest middle-order batsman to permanent opener, from temporary captain to permanent captain Rohit Sharma has come a long way. — Rohitswarrior (@Rohitswarrior1) September 13, 2021

Rohit getting the captaincy in white ball cricket, is a win- win situation. Rohit has obviously been a better captain compared to Virat(no hate intended), Virat also can completely dedicate himself to batting will help him become better. #RohitSharma #ViratKohli — Dibyajyoti Patnaik (@DibyajyotiPatn1) September 13, 2021

#RohitSharma after seeing news of becoming Indian cricket team captain after WT20 cup. pic.twitter.com/JK6qrbgbQv — Mr.Bing (@BING_Humour) September 13, 2021

Why after T20 WC . Pehle karte to jeet jate ye WC to — Kartik - stay safe stay home (@maheshs1997) September 13, 2021

Don't know . Just want Rohit to lead India in 2023 WC . Want a Trophy badly — Kaygee 18 (@Kaygee1803) September 13, 2021

I am going to watch cricket Again is its #RohitSharma #captaincy 🤩💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/asmrfCY95h — Raja Samson (@RajaSamson9) September 13, 2021

Giving captaincy to Rohit Sharma is good decision pending for approval from last 3 years .

Fingers crossed 🤞 .#Hitman for captaincy.✅#MSDhoni for mentor .✅



ICC Trophy 🏆 India ✅#captaincy — Aaditya (@I_am_aditya0007) September 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record in white-ball cricket

34-year-old Rohit Sharma has an impressive record in his short stint as Indian captain in the white-ball format.

He has led India in 10 ODIs, of which the team has won eight and lost only two. In T20Is, India have been victorious in 15 of the 19 matches that Rohit has led the team in.

Further, with Rohit Sharma as captain, India won the 2018 Nidahas T20 Trophy in Sri Lanka and the 2018 ODI Asia Cup in the UAE. As a player, he is the only batter to have notched up three double hundreds in one-day cricket.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is also the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, having led the franchise to five title triumphs.

