"Aap karo toh dance" - Suryakumar Yadav engages in hilarious banter with Gujarat Titans bowler ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a hilarious banter with Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Rashid Khan on the eve of their IPL 2025 match. The two sides play each other on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav was caught with Rashid Khan. The Afghanistani asked him about his famous 'Supla' shot. Suryakumar hilariously reminded him about the 'snake' shot that Rashid himself hits.

"Accha. Aap snake shot maro toh woh chalta hai. Aap karo toh dance, hum kare toh... (If you hit the snake shot it works. When you do it, it is dance, if I do it then...)," he said as the two cricketers shared a smile and some laughter.

Ad

Trending

However, the best part was when GT pacer Mohammed Siraj joined in, completing the sentence for Suryakumar Yadav. He said that it is 'Belly dance' when he does it.

Watch the video of the same posted by Mumbai Indians on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant run with the bat for MI in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form for MI with the bat this season. He is their leading run-getter with 475 runs from 11 innings at an average of 67.85 and a strike-rate of 172.72. He has also scored three half-centuries so far and has been a consistent performer.

The last time Mumbai played Gujarat this season in Ahmedabad earlier, the right-hander had slammed a quick-fire 48 off just 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes at a strike-rate of 171.43. In Mumbai's last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he struck an unbeaten 48 off just 23 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 208.7.

MI are placed third on the table with 14 points and have won seven matches out of their 11 games heading into this clash. A win here will take them to the top of the table and closer to qualification as well. In such a scenario, Suryakumar will want to carry his form and score big runs in this clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More