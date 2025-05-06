"Aap karo toh dance" - Suryakumar Yadav engages in hilarious banter with Gujarat Titans bowler ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a hilarious banter with Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Rashid Khan on the eve of their IPL 2025 match. The two sides play each other on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav was caught with Rashid Khan. The Afghanistani asked him about his famous 'Supla' shot. Suryakumar hilariously reminded him about the 'snake' shot that Rashid himself hits.
"Accha. Aap snake shot maro toh woh chalta hai. Aap karo toh dance, hum kare toh... (If you hit the snake shot it works. When you do it, it is dance, if I do it then...)," he said as the two cricketers shared a smile and some laughter.
However, the best part was when GT pacer Mohammed Siraj joined in, completing the sentence for Suryakumar Yadav. He said that it is 'Belly dance' when he does it.
Watch the video of the same posted by Mumbai Indians on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant run with the bat for MI in IPL 2025
Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form for MI with the bat this season. He is their leading run-getter with 475 runs from 11 innings at an average of 67.85 and a strike-rate of 172.72. He has also scored three half-centuries so far and has been a consistent performer.
The last time Mumbai played Gujarat this season in Ahmedabad earlier, the right-hander had slammed a quick-fire 48 off just 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes at a strike-rate of 171.43. In Mumbai's last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he struck an unbeaten 48 off just 23 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 208.7.
MI are placed third on the table with 14 points and have won seven matches out of their 11 games heading into this clash. A win here will take them to the top of the table and closer to qualification as well. In such a scenario, Suryakumar will want to carry his form and score big runs in this clash.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS