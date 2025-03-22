"Aate hi shuru kar diye" - PBKS posts video of Glenn Maxwell going hammer and tongs in practice ahead of IPL 2025 opener [Watch]

A video of Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell going gung-ho in the practice session was uploaded by the franchise on their official social media handle. Maxwell arrived for the Indian Premier League (IPL) a couple of days earlier and joined the team in practice today (March 21).

This will be the third time Maxwell will be playing for the Punjab-based franchise. He played for the franchise from 2014 to 2017 and then was back with them for a second stint in 2020. This happens to be the third time for Maxwell at Punjab.

The 36-year-old put on a show with the bat during a match simulation, sending the ball comfortably over the fence. Punjab Kings took to their official account on Instagram and posted a video with a caption that read:

"Maxi Paaji, aate hi shuru kar diye!" (Maxi brother, off the mark as you start!)

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Glenn Maxwell will be looking for a fresh start with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Maxwell has represented PBKS in five seasons, with his best coming for the franchise in the 2014 edition, helping Punjab play their first ever final in their IPL history. He has scored 1294 runs across 65 matches with a personal best of 95 for the franchise.

However, Maxwell had a tumultuous return back to the franchise when the franchise managed to acquire him for ₹10.75 crores in 2020-21. The all-rounder managed 108 runs in 11 innings across 13 games without hitting a single six. He moved to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru the season after and had a fruitful three seasons before being released by the franchise.

The Victorian will be linking up with Ricky Ponting and fellow Australian teammates, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis as PBKS look to end their trophy drought in the IPL.

