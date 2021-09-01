RCB star AB de Villiers reaches Instagram milestone 

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is often hailed as a modern-day great by many cricket fans and pundits alike. The T20 veteran has a huge fanbase across the world. His social media numbers are a testament to his immense popularity among the masses. The ex-Proteas batsman recently achieved a significant milestone as he earned 15 million followers on Instagram.

Notably, AB de Villiers became the first non-Indian cricketer to cross the 15 million mark on the image and video sharing platform. The 37-year-old has used his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his personal life, and his followers seem to relish the same. The batting star has frequently wowed the netizens by sharing adorable photographs with his family.

South Africa v Sri Lanka - Fifth One Day International - AB de Villiers

While the champion cricketer had called it quits from international cricket back in May 2018, his popularity continues to rise exponentially. It has risen more so due to his phenomenal performances in franchise-based T20 leagues.

The right-hander has enthralled cricket enthusiasts with his swashbuckling batting in the shorter format of the game. He will next be seen in action in September as he dons the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for the second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

AB de Villiers in IPL 2021

The Virat Kohli-led side will rely on the seasoned campaigner for fireworks with the bat. AB de Villiers looked in spectacular touch during the first half of the season earlier this year. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a stunning average of 51.75 in IPL 2021 along with a magnificent strike rate of 164.28.

After playing 7 games in the latest season of the cash-rich league, the South African has 207 runs to his name, along with two blistering half-centuries. He has established himself as a vital cog in the Bangalore-based franchise over the years and will look to go all guns blazing in the UAE as the team looks to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the first time.

