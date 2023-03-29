Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers enjoyed a fun day with family by engaging in recreational activities in Mumbai. He came to India last week to attend the RCB Unbox event, after which the franchise inducted him into the Hall of Fame along with former teammate Chris Gayle.

AB de Villiers bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2021 and has since stayed away from the field. IPL 2021 was his final season with RCB. In his final match, De Villiers hit 11 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Ground before being dismissed by Sunil Narine.

The iconic former batter recently took to his official Instagram handle to give his ardent fans a glimpse of his off-field activities with his family in India.

In the pics shared by the South African legend, fans can see him having a great time with his wife Danielle, and their three kids. The couple have a daughter, Yente de Villiers, and two sons, John Richard de Villiers and Abraham de Villiers.

AB de Villiers captioned the post:

"Family fun day at @thegamepalacio Mumbai🎉💥🎉🔥very few things in this life makes me happier than to watch our Kids have fun.

"I thought he was quite cocky when I met him for the first time" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

In a conversation with Chris Gayle uploaded by RCB, AB de Villiers opened up on his first impression of Virat Kohli after their initial interactions.

"I’ve heard this question before. I’m going to give an honest answer. I thought he was quite cocky when I met him for the first time. He had this hairstyle going and he was quite flamboyant."

De Villiers added that his opinion changed after getting to know the Indian batter well during their time together in RCB.

"But the minute I got to know him better as a human, I think he had a barrier around him when I met him for the first time. That barrier opened up. Lots of respect after that first meeting. He is a top man but my first impression was like woah."

Poll : 0 votes