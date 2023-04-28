AB de Villiers or MS Dhoni? Proteas legend picks ‘best finisher’ of IPL

Imran Tahir, a former South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, recently picked AB de Villiers over MS Dhoni as the best finisher in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old hailed de Villiers for his ability to bat in any phase of the innings, including building innings from scratch at the top.

Speaking to Star Sports during RR vs CSK on Thursday, April 27, Imran Tahir said:

“Mujhe muskil me daal diya hai lekin dekhein mai samjhata hu ki modern cricket ka jo maine sabse best player dekha hai wo maine ye kaha bhi hai to mai usi pe atal rahunga and that’s ABD. Maine use bada player nahi dekha. Wo finishing ke role mein kare ya upar se inning ko build karne ke role me rahe, Mai samajhata hu, jitni cricket main khela hu, maine ABD jaisa player nahi dekha.”

Translated version:

“(You have put me under the pump, but as far as I think, I have not seen anyone better than ABD [AB de Villiers]. So, I would stick to him. I have not seen any bigger player than him, whether it’s finishing or building an innings at the top order. I have not seen any other player as special as him during my career.)”

Tahir has played with both AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni during his international and IPL careers. He was part of CSK’s winning teams in 2018 and 2021. He also won the purple cap for 26 wickets in 17 games during the IPL 2018 campaign.

AB de Villiers inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers was recently inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s Hall of Fame. The right-handed batter amassed 5,192 runs in 170 IPL innings at a strike rate of 151.09, including three centuries and 40 fifties. He has scored 2188, 1956, and 938 runs at No.3, No. 4, and No. 5, respectively.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has scored 5039 runs in 211 IPL innings, including 24 half-centuries. The 41-year-old has scored the majority of his runs at No.4 (1555), No. 5 (1949), and No.6 (935), respectively.

While de Villiers failed to win silverware during his stints at Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB, Dhoni’s CSK have lifted the IPL trophy four times.

