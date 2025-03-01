"AB de Villiers of RCB women" - Fans react as Ellyse Perry continues fine form with clutch knock vs DC in WPL 2025

Star batter Ellyse Perry once again shone with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2025). The Australian all-rounder remained unbeaten on 60 off 47 balls in the team's clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 1.

After being asked to bat first, RCB were off to a dismal start, with skipper Smriti Mandhana perishing in the second over. Perry delivered under pressure, yet again, playing another clutch knock.

The right-handed batter notched up her fourth half-century in six innings this edition. She formed a 44-run partnership for the second wicket with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, followed by a crucial third-wicket stand of 66 with Radhvi Bist.

Perry has been in tremendous form with the bat in WPL 2025. She is the leading run-getter of the season, chalking up 295 runs across six innings at an average of 98.33.

Several fans took to social media to praise the 34-year-old's batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Ellyse Perry plays for RCB. It's an honour, arrogance, privilege and flex," wrote a fan.

"Yet another match, another opponent, another occasion, Ellyse Perry standing tall for RCB," commented another.

"Ellyse Perry onces again carrying the burden of the team," chimed in yet another.

The defending champions RCB are currently placed third in the WPL 2025 points table. They have managed to win two out of their first five matches.

Ellyse Perry's knock helped RCB register a 147-run total against DC

Ellyse Perry bailed her team out of trouble with another fighting knock. She hit three sixes and as many fours during her stay at the crease, finishing with a strike rate of 127.66.

RCB registered 147/5 in 20 overs. Perry's performance was instrumental in the team posting a fighting total. For DC, Nallapureddy Charani and Shikha Pandey claimed two wickets apiece, while Marizanne Kapp picked up a single scalp.

While the Benglauru-based side are third in the standings, DC are comfortably placed at the top of the table. Meg Lanning and company have secured four victories from six games so far.

