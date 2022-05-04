"I think it's the way you think and set your mind" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli's recent struggles

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore superstar AB de Villiers indicated that Virat Kohli's recent form boils down to his mindset. The former Proteas skipper, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, also stated that Test cricket is his favorite format.

Virat Kohli has endured a torrid time across formats in the last couple of years. Although the former RCB skipper has scored a few half-centuries, his conversion rate has dropped drastically and failed to score a hundred in more than two years. The 33-year old also recorded consecutive ducks in the ongoing IPL edition.

De Villiers, Kohli's long-standing teammate, believes bad form can catch up with a player quickly. The former right-handed batter thinks a lot lies in the mindset and that clarity is vital to finding their way out of the hole.

The 38-year old said, as quoted by News24:

"As a batsman, you are only one or two bad knocks away from bad form. If it keeps coming at you it is difficult to bounce back from it. I cannot put a percentage to it but it is the mind and power of the mind which is the main battle. You do not become a bad player overnight. Virat would know it and I know it."

"I think it's the way you think and set your mind. You need a clear mind and fresh energy whenever you play and then you can find a way out of a hole."

Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form in the last game against the Gujarat Titans, scoring 58 off 53 deliveries. However, his slow knock seemed to have cost the Royal Challengers the game as they finished a few runs short.

"I will stop watching cricket if Test cricket were to be no more" - AB de Villiers

De Villiers, who played 114 Tests in his 14-year career, further said that he loves the format the most and would cease to watch cricket if it were no more. He added:

"Test cricket is my number one format."

"I think most players feel that way. There is nothing more rewarding than standing out there for five days with your team. It is the ultimate challenge. I do not know why anyone would say they do not want that challenge in the hardest of formats. I will stop watching cricket if Test cricket were to be no more."

Kohli and the Protea great notably hold the record for the highest partnership in IPL history when they added 229 against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016.

