"Ab kya 10 wickets lega" - Suryakumar Yadav jokes after Akash Madhwal's match-winning spell vs LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav poked fun at teammate Akash Madhwal after the latter's five-wicket haul in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI thrashed Lucknow by 81 runs at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 24.

Madhwal was the wrecker-in-chief, finishing with 5/5 in 3.2 overs as Lucknow were bowled out for 101 while chasing 183.

Madhwal spoke at length with Suryakumar after the game in a video for the official IPL website. The Roorkee-born cricketer, however, is not content with his performance and wants to do better.

“I was working hard. These figures aren’t that great for me and I want to do even better,” Akash Madhwal said.

Soon after Madhwal's comments, Suryakumar jokingly questioned whether the former is now aiming for a 10-wicket haul.

“Ab kya 10 wickets lega? (Do you intend to take 10 wickets?)" Suryakumar said.

“He is being modest now and wants to do better. He is saying that he wants to pick up 10 wickets but his spell today came at a time when the team needed it,” he added.

Incidentally, Akash Madhwal was signed by the Mumbai franchise as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022. Although he warmed the bench, his hard work earned him a place in the side for the ongoing season.

He has already picked up 13 wickets in seven games, including a four-wicket and a a five-wicket haul.

"Me and bhaiya planned and discussed it at the hotel" - Akash Madhwal on his conversations with MI skipper Rohit Sharma

With Jofra Archer struggling with injury and Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023, the onus was on young Indian pacers to step up. Akash Madhwal grabbed the opportunity with both hands, creating a niche for himself. Madhwal was exceptionally good in the knockout game against the Super Giants.

When quizzed about his plan on Wednesday, the right-arm pacer revealed that he and Rohit Sharma spoke about the conditions before reaching the ground.

“When I got the new ball, I thought of sticking to my strengths and bowling hard lengths," Madhwal said. "Rohit bhaiya also told me the same and said that I would get help from the surface. Me and bhaiya planned and discussed it at the hotel. Bhaiya told me about the conditions and what I should be doing. My mindset was clear."

Akash Madhwal will look to continue his exploits when Mumbai lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

