"Ab kya fayeda khelne se Kane" - Fans react as Kane Williamson helps SRH to beat Rajasthan Royals comprehensively in Dubai

Twitterati reacts as SRH registers their first win in the second half of IPL 2021. (Image source: IPLT20.com)
Twitterati reacts as SRH registers their first win in the second half of IPL 2021. (Image source: IPLT20.com)
Modified Sep 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) finally got off the mark in the second half of the IPL by registering a win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Jason Roy (60), who replaced David Warner in the game, proved his worth instantly by putting on a player-of-the-match performance while chasing a decent target of 165.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson (51*) played sensibly. He anchored the innings to take his side home to ensure there were no hiccups after the departure of Jason Roy. Young southpaw Abhishek Sharma (21*) also chipped in with a useful cameo in the death overs.

SRH fans were relieved to see their team win a match after a long time. They took to Twitter to express their views after the match, and this led to some entertaining content on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best reactions:

KKR andMI fans watching RR Losing
#SRHvRR https://t.co/LEGKKLOLTH
Happiest girl right now.....
#OrangeArmy#RRvSRH #SRHvRR https://t.co/9lXS0U1Y7H
Shabash kachraa 😹
#SRHvRR https://t.co/h5juIPwzTd
In search of GOLD🥇

#SRH benched this 💎 for long

#JASONROY|#SRHvRR|#IPL2021 https://t.co/2xHjlOIfqj
#SRHvRR
*Mi fans supporting SRH today- https://t.co/tcXBOH1Le4
David Warner after seeing Jason Roy's perfomance today! https://t.co/6PYy97Qg7j
What A Comeback by @JasonRoy20
#IPL2021 #SRHvRR https://t.co/fsvlYyrRZk
Warner after watching Jason Roy Innings
#SRHvRR https://t.co/b7PQWbJwV9
Jason Roy has scored more runs in this innings than in his previous four IPL innings combined.

#IPL2021 #RRvSRH #SRHvRR
#SRHvRR @SunRisers

#SRH be like: https://t.co/iJHIIQMGaD
END OF ERA !!
#SRHvRR https://t.co/kmkleOVqpC
Warner while posting about Jason Roy: https://t.co/3D3q8htmhH
Jason Roy telling other SRH player how to win the match:-
#SRHvRR https://t.co/XDwKvnN3Mx
Owners of #RR talking about @ParagRiyan

He is just a #ViratKohli troller . Go back to nets and start focus on cricket

#SRHvRR #riyanparag riyan parag https://t.co/bVetYhggVa
#SRHvRR ab kya fayeda khelne se kane... https://t.co/yWe44yoW9m
Much needed English fireworks for SRH!! 🧡💥

@SunRisers
#SRHvRR #SRHvsRR #SRH #Srh #RRvSRH #RRvsSRH #RRvsSRH #RR #IPL2021 https://t.co/X6yfzNRi51
#SRHvRR

Liam Livingstone's batting before IPL

Liam Livingstone in IPL https://t.co/FEPpjAyLhG
Yeh Abhishek ko milk shake pilao re thoda #SRHvRR

"It's nice to be back to winning ways": Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson expressed delight as his team is back to winning ways after a dismal run in the last few games. He also heaped praise on Jason Roy, who made a sterling debut for the SRH side with a match-winning knock. During the post-match presentation after the game, Kane Williamson reviewed SRH's performance and said:

"It is a good feeling(on winning the game). Some real clarity in roles as well in the team. It's nice to be back to winning ways. There were a couple of periods of play that were quite significant. W

'We closed nicely with the ball, and to get off the start with the bat like that(On Roy and Saha's opening effort in powerplay). A couple of days break now between games. It will be important for us to recover and we have to adapt and make some adjustments."

SRH is already out of contention for the playoffs. They will look to spoil the parties of other teams in the upcoming games now as they have nothing to lose.

