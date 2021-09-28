"Ab kya fayeda khelne se Kane" - Fans react as Kane Williamson helps SRH to beat Rajasthan Royals comprehensively in Dubai

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) finally got off the mark in the second half of the IPL by registering a win against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Jason Roy (60), who replaced David Warner in the game, proved his worth instantly by putting on a player-of-the-match performance while chasing a decent target of 165.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson (51*) played sensibly. He anchored the innings to take his side home to ensure there were no hiccups after the departure of Jason Roy. Young southpaw Abhishek Sharma (21*) also chipped in with a useful cameo in the death overs.

SRH fans were relieved to see their team win a match after a long time. They took to Twitter to express their views after the match, and this led to some entertaining content on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best reactions:

_Sarcasme16_ @_Sarcasme16_ David Warner after seeing Jason Roy's perfomance today! David Warner after seeing Jason Roy's perfomance today! https://t.co/6PYy97Qg7j

Bibekananda Sahu @IamBibeka



#IPL2021 #RRvSRH #SRHvRR Jason Roy has scored more runs in this innings than in his previous four IPL innings combined. Jason Roy has scored more runs in this innings than in his previous four IPL innings combined.



#IPL2021 #RRvSRH #SRHvRR

Sai @akakrcb6 Warner while posting about Jason Roy: Warner while posting about Jason Roy: https://t.co/3D3q8htmhH

⩔ɌɄ$Ħ @_YoungMonk

#SRHvRR Jason Roy telling other SRH player how to win the match:- Jason Roy telling other SRH player how to win the match:-

#SRHvRR https://t.co/XDwKvnN3Mx

Hemant Kumar @SportsCuppa #SRHvRR



Liam Livingstone's batting before IPL



Liam Livingstone in IPL Liam Livingstone's batting before IPLLiam Livingstone in IPL #SRHvRR



Liam Livingstone's batting before IPL



Liam Livingstone in IPL https://t.co/FEPpjAyLhG

"It's nice to be back to winning ways": Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson expressed delight as his team is back to winning ways after a dismal run in the last few games. He also heaped praise on Jason Roy, who made a sterling debut for the SRH side with a match-winning knock. During the post-match presentation after the game, Kane Williamson reviewed SRH's performance and said:

"It is a good feeling(on winning the game). Some real clarity in roles as well in the team. It's nice to be back to winning ways. There were a couple of periods of play that were quite significant. W

'We closed nicely with the ball, and to get off the start with the bat like that(On Roy and Saha's opening effort in powerplay). A couple of days break now between games. It will be important for us to recover and we have to adapt and make some adjustments."

SRH is already out of contention for the playoffs. They will look to spoil the parties of other teams in the upcoming games now as they have nothing to lose.

Edited by Aditya Singh