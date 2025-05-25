"Ab yaad aai tumko 300 ki?"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH reach 278/3 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is playing host to tonight's IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a flat surface.

Abhishek Sharma (32) and Travis Head (76) smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park in the powerplay. They put on a blazing 92-run partnership, setting the tone for SRH. Sunil Narine sent Abhishek to the pavilion in the seventh over to give the Knight Riders a much-needed breakthrough.

However, it was only a momentary relief for the defending champions as Heinrich Klaasen came in next and continued the onslaught with stunning strokeplay. Travis Head returned to form with an impactful half-century before perishing in the 13th over. Klaasen then hit a 37-ball century in the company of Ishan Kishan (29) and Aniket Verma (12*) to power SRH to a gigantic total of 278/3 in 20 overs.

The high-scoring first innings of Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between SRH and KKR entertained the fans. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"I wanted to play for my family, my franchise"- Heinrich Klaasen after his century in 1st innings of SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen expressed satisfaction after smashing a 37-ball century for his team's cause. Reflecting on his performance, Klaasen said:

"I'm just very pleased, it's been a long season of disappointment. Sometimes your processes work, finally it got rewarded tonight. In a couple of games go, it was pride. I wanted to play for my family, my franchise, they spent a lot of money and we need to make sure it counts and did that tonight."

"Not trying to hit every ball for a six, that's where it went wrong this season. Had to improvise and that was the key. I'm a big situation player, that's the whole idea in the dug out as well. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Might be too early sometimes, sometimes it works. For me, it's just the number, when I can come in and take on. It's a team game, you need to do what team needs you to."

At the time of the writing, KKR reached 39/1 in four overs in the chase of 279.

