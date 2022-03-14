[Watch] "New season, new opportunities" - Abdul Samad joins SRH camp ahead of IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abdul Samad has joined the franchise training camp ahead of IPL 2022. The 20-year-old was recently seen representing Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Samad was one of three retained players by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Being an uncapped player, the youngster was retained for INR 4 crore along with Umran Malik and Kane Williamson.

Upon his arrival at the SRH training camp, Samad said he looks forward to working with the new coaching staff. He stated:

"It's an honor for me to get retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I would say that it's a new season, new opportunities, and some new faces in the team.

"Looking forward to work with the new coaching staff and very excited to play with new mates as well. I'll try to give my best this season and try to get as many matches as I can."

Following the departures of Trevor Bayliss and VVS Laxman, the franchise has a revamped coaching staff. The 2016 IPL winners appointed Brian Lara, Dale Steyn and Hemang Badani ahead of the upcoming season.

Samad enters the tournament in poor touch in white-ball cricket and will be hoping to find his rhythm in training camp. He registered a century in Jammu and Kashmir's group stage match against Puducherry but has lacked consistency.

He was seen practicing his hitting skills in the nets a few days ago. The franchise shared the video on their social media handles, which included an unorthodox shot over third man.

SRH squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

The franchise will begin their IPL 2022 schedule with a contest against the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium, Pune on March 29.

