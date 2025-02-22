Abhishek Sharma challenges famous Punjabi singer to defend 20 runs off 6 balls ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Hard-hitting Indian opener Abhishek Sharma challenged famous Punjabi singer Jassie Gill to defend 20 runs off six balls against him at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium. It was a fun face-off between the two popular figures from Punjab.

Jassie Gill is a part of the 'Punjab De Sher' team in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 tournament. The league comprises well-known celebrities from the entertainment industry who have come together to participate in the tournament. The star singer was thus present at the PCA stadium in Mohali for a practice session, where he met the Indian cricketer.

Abhishek is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has begun preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He hit the first two balls against Jassie Gill for sixes.

The next ball was a wide and the following delivery was defended by Abhishek Sharma for no run. He then scored a single, followed by a boundary off the fifth ball. On the final delivery, the left-hander stepped out and smashed a six straight down the ground.

After the challenge, Abhishek Sharma and Jassie also had a conversation and posed for a picture in the end.

"They said challenge yourself… so here I am, bowling to the World No. 2 T20 batsman ✌️Smart move? Probably not. 😆🏏🙈 But it was a solid practice session, my bro! 👊🏻 @abhisheksharma_4 #CasualFaceOff #JustForFun," the Punjabi singer captioned his post on Instagram.

Can Abhishek Sharma replicate his form in IPL 2025?

Abhishek Sharma was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The Sunrisers made it to the final last year but fell short as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders and ended runners-up.

They will be keen to go the extra mile and clinch the trophy this time around. Abhishek played a key role in their campaign last season. He smashed 484 runs from 16 games at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 204.21 with three half-centuries.

Abhishek has displayed solid form ahead of the IPL 2025 season. In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England at home, he ended as the leading run-scorer with 279 runs from five games at an average of 55.80 and a strike-rate of 219.68 including a hundred and a half-century.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect the explosive left-handed opener to replicate the form come the 2025 IPL season, as they aim to win their second title after winning their first back in 2016.

