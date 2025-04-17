Abhishek Sharma hits hat-trick of fours against Deepak Chahar after first-ball drop in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma got an early lifeline during the team's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. After SRH were asked to bat first, Will Jacks put down a tough chance at slips off Deepak Chahar's bowling, giving the dangerous batter a big reprieve.
The swashbuckling batter made MI pay for their mistake, adding insult to Chahar's injury by hitting four boundaries off his bowling in the powerplay. Abhishek's onslaught also included a stunning hat-trick of fours.
In the fifth over, Abhishek hit three successive fours against Chahar. Their brief contest was an entertaining one for the fans as both players tried their best to one-up each other.
After narrowly escaping a golden duck, Abhishek Sharma finished with a 40-run knock from 28 deliveries. He struck seven fours during his stay at the crease and scored at a strike rate of 142.86.
Abhishek Sharma perished to MI skipper Hardik Pandya right after the powerplay
MI captain Hardik Pandya drew first blood for the home team by breaking SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's 59-run stand. The all-rounder dismissed the well-set Abhishek on the third ball of the eighth over.
Hardik pitched it short, and Abhishek took the aerial route on the off side. However, he failed to get the placement right and was caught by substitute fielder Raj Bawa at the fence.
Here's a video of Abhishek Sharma's dismissal:
Abhishek's wicket was key for the Mumbai-based side as the 24-year-old came into the match following a tremendous 141-run knock in SRH's eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
At the time of writing, SRH were 91/3 after 13 overs in their clash with MI, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease for the visitors. While Hardik has bagged one scalp so far, Will Jacks made amends following the dropped catch by dismissing Ishan Kishan and Travis Head.
