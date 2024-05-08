"Abhishek Sharma will watch the T20 WorldCup 2024 from home - let that sink in" - Fans hail SRH opener for breathtaking knock of 75(28) vs LSG

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma produced a batting masterclass to help his side pull off a 10-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8. The 23-year-old clobbered a breathtaking 28-ball 75 with eight boundaries and six maximums to take his season tally past 400 runs.

Abhishek has racked up 401 runs at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 205.64 in 12 games. Despite this only being his second half-century of the season, the southpaw has been massive in SRH's record-breaking vigils with the bat.

By completing a run-chase of 167 in only 9.4 overs, the side broke the all-time IPL record for most runs in the first 10 overs. The 30 balls to reach a 100 between Travis Head and Abhishek was also the quickest partnership to three figures in IPL history.

Fans on Twitter hailed Abhishek for his sparkling knock, with many craving for him to be part of the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued to praise Abhishek for his blistering knock with one saying:

"Next big thing for indian cricket is Mr. abhishek sharma. Want him to be groomed alongside Jaiswal.. absolute carnage."

"Not selecting Abhishek Sharma in the WC team might just be one the biggest selection blunders for the Indian team!," said another fan.

"Abhishek Sharma ka a generational talent. Needs right opportunities," a fan tweeted.

"Would never think of coming to such a tournament and playing at such a strike rate" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma admitted to being surprised at his IPL 2024 season strike rate of over 200 after 12 games and thanked the SRH management for their backing.

The youngster has formed a formidable opening partnership with Travis Head, with the duo breaking batting records at will throughout the season. After the latest heroics, Abhishek was delighted at the post-match presentation and said:

"I would never think of coming to such a tournament and playing at such a strike rate, but thanks to the team management. The message was clear from them and I backed myself. I think the hard work I put in before the tournament is showing now, thanks to Yuvi Paaji, Brian (Lara) as well and my father, who is my first coach."

The resounding win took SRH to 3rd on the points table with seven wins in 12 outings. They will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their penultimate league stage game at home on May 16.

