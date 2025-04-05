"Absolute Cinema Or absolute trauma, there is no in between" - Fans react as CSK lose to DC by 25 runs in IPL 2025 match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in the IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The Ruturaj Gailkwad-led side failed to chase down 184 on their home turf, losing their third game in their fourth fixture this season. As a result, they suffered back-to-back losses in their first two home games this season. Their previous loss at the venue came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

CSK managed 158/5 in 20 overs. Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni put up a fight, scoring unbeaten knocks of 69 (54) and 30 (26), respectively. The duo shared an 84-run partnership off 56 balls but failed to take the team over the line. The remaining batters failed to deliver. Devon Conway (13 off 14) and Shivam Dube (18 off 15) were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Vipraj Nigam scalped two wickets for DC, while Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Delhi put up 183/6 in their allotted 20 overs. KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring 77 off 51 deliveries, in a knock laced with three maximums and six boundaries. Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 33 (20), 21 (14), 20 (15), and 24* (12), respectively. Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the leading wicket-taker for CSK, returning with figures of 2/25. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana bagged one wicket each.

Fans on X trolled CSK for another poor performance at their home ground. One user wrote:

"Absolute Cinema Or Absolute Trauma. There is no in between with CSK!"

Another user wrote:

"IN IPL 2025: DC defeated CSK at Chepauk after 15 years. RCB defeated CSK at Chepauk after 17 years. CHENNAI AT THEIR LOWEST POINT AT HOME."

A third user added:

"Lion: 2025 seems to be the worst season for CSK since IPL started. It may be among the bottom 3 teams at the end of the IPL 2025 season. Some big changes will be made (like Dhoni retirement) after IPL 2025 gets over.."

"I think powerplay is definitely a concern for us" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK's loss to DC in IPL 2025 clash

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad feels the powerplay was their primary concern with the bat and the ball behind their loss against DC. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Not today, since the last three games, it's not really going our way. We're trying our level best in all three departments. I think powerplay is definitely a concern for us - in batting and bowling department. We've spotted that since the second game."

"We're trying but it's just not happening. I just think that we are over concerned or tentative about who's coming on to bowl in the powerplay... we're losing a wicket in the first or second over. We're just over concerned about things in the powerplay. Everyone needs to come together. We need to make those things happen. Since the powerplay, we were always playing a catch-up game," Gaikwad added.

Click here to check out the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

