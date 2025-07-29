"Absolutely crumble when you go at them" - Nasser Hussain’s cheeky dig at former India stumper over sledging

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain took a cheeky dig at former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Answering a question about sledging in a hilarious press conference run by kids, Nasser referred to the former India stumper.

When asked about what sledging is, Nasser Hussain funnily said there are certain players like Dinesh Karthik who crumble when you go at them. However, he added that he does not recommend sledging.

"There's certain players like Dinesh, who absolutely crumble when you go at them. I don't recommend it by the way," he said. (5:20)

In the same press conference, Dinesh Karthik was asked if wicketkeeping is the easiest position in cricket. The former India international hilariously replied that he took up wicketkeeping because he was too short to be a bowler.

"The easiest position in cricket, you think its wicketkeeping? I don't know if it is the easiest but I chose it because I was very short. I wasn't tall enough to be a bowler so I chose wicketkeeping." (4:15)

Karthik is in England for media duties. England and India are playing a five-Test series. After four matches, the hosts are 2-1 up. The final Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Former India wicketkeeper's response to appealing without knowing

Dinesh Karthik was asked whether he had ever appealed just because his teammates did, being unaware of the situation. The 40-year-old replied that it happens a lot of times.

"It's happened in a few LBWs. When you're standing at square leg, you just don't know but you appeal like you know it is absolutely out. You do that a lot," he said. (3:32)

Dinesh Karthik made his international debut in 2004 in an ODI against England at Lord's. He made his Test debut the same year against Australia at the Wankhede. His T20I debut came two years later against South Africa at Johannesburg.

Post retirement, he was seen in the role of a batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season. He played a key role as the franchise won its maiden IPL title in 2025.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More