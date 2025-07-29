"Absolutely crumble when you go at them" - Nasser Hussain’s cheeky dig at former India stumper over sledging

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain took a cheeky dig at former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Answering a question about sledging in a hilarious press conference run by kids, Nasser referred to the former India stumper.
When asked about what sledging is, Nasser Hussain funnily said there are certain players like Dinesh Karthik who crumble when you go at them. However, he added that he does not recommend sledging.
"There's certain players like Dinesh, who absolutely crumble when you go at them. I don't recommend it by the way," he said. (5:20)
In the same press conference, Dinesh Karthik was asked if wicketkeeping is the easiest position in cricket. The former India international hilariously replied that he took up wicketkeeping because he was too short to be a bowler.
"The easiest position in cricket, you think its wicketkeeping? I don't know if it is the easiest but I chose it because I was very short. I wasn't tall enough to be a bowler so I chose wicketkeeping." (4:15)
Karthik is in England for media duties. England and India are playing a five-Test series. After four matches, the hosts are 2-1 up. The final Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.
Former India wicketkeeper's response to appealing without knowing
Dinesh Karthik was asked whether he had ever appealed just because his teammates did, being unaware of the situation. The 40-year-old replied that it happens a lot of times.
"It's happened in a few LBWs. When you're standing at square leg, you just don't know but you appeal like you know it is absolutely out. You do that a lot," he said. (3:32)
Dinesh Karthik made his international debut in 2004 in an ODI against England at Lord's. He made his Test debut the same year against Australia at the Wankhede. His T20I debut came two years later against South Africa at Johannesburg.
Post retirement, he was seen in the role of a batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season. He played a key role as the franchise won its maiden IPL title in 2025.
