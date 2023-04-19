"Achha bastman ke samne dhajji ur jayega" - Twitter reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling speed in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Arjun Tendulkar took his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.
The 23-year-old dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take his first-ever wicket in the T20 league. The left-arm seamer finished his spell with figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs as SRH were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs, losing the game by 14 runs.
Fans, though, looked unimpressed with Arjun Tendulkar’s pace and questioned whether he would be successful in the longer run. This came as the left-arm pacer bowled at speeds of under 130.
One user tweeted:
"Aapka baat bilkul sahi hai lekin agar ye Sachin Tendulkar ka beta nhi hota to bilkul ipl me selection nhi hota, kyunki Avi Arjun Tendulkar ka bowling speed 124km/h hi hai,jo ki achha nhi hai,achha bastman ke samne dhajji ur jayega... (Your point is absolutely right but if he was not the son of Sachin Tendulkar, he would not have been selected in the IPL at all, because Arjun Tendulkar's bowling speed is only 124km/h, which is not good, he will be destroyed by a good batter)."
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Arjun Tendulkar recently made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He finished with figures of 0/17 in two overs as MI won the game by five wickets.
Arjun was retained by MI for INR 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was first picked by the franchise in 2021 but warmed the bench for the first two seasons. His debut came after he recently shone for Goa in the Ranji Trophy, scalping 12 wickets in seven games. He has also taken eight wickets in seven List A games.
Prior to the IPL, Arjun had picked up 12 wickets in nine T20s. The left-hander is also handy with the bat. He smashed his debut Ranji Trophy ton against Rajasthan.
Arjun Tendulkar’s MI to play PBKS next
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will next play Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings at home on Saturday, April 22. They lost their first two games against Royal Challengers (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively, but came back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
They are currently sixth in the table after five matches.
