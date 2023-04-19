"Achha bastman ke samne dhajji ur jayega" - Twitter reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling speed in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Arjun Tendulkar took his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

The 23-year-old dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take his first-ever wicket in the T20 league. The left-arm seamer finished his spell with figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs as SRH were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs, losing the game by 14 runs.

Fans, though, looked unimpressed with Arjun Tendulkar’s pace and questioned whether he would be successful in the longer run. This came as the left-arm pacer bowled at speeds of under 130.

One user tweeted:

"Aapka baat bilkul sahi hai lekin agar ye Sachin Tendulkar ka beta nhi hota to bilkul ipl me selection nhi hota, kyunki Avi Arjun Tendulkar ka bowling speed 124km/h hi hai,jo ki achha nhi hai,achha bastman ke samne dhajji ur jayega... (Your point is absolutely right but if he was not the son of Sachin Tendulkar, he would not have been selected in the IPL at all, because Arjun Tendulkar's bowling speed is only 124km/h, which is not good, he will be destroyed by a good batter)."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

McGrath's average bowling speed was 128kmph, he never bowled 132+kmph still we consider him as one of the greatest bowler ever but when arjun tendulkar bowls good with similar speed people say look at him he doesn't even have pace he got selected because of his father.

Bruh! Harshal Patel's slower balls are faster than this. Arjun Tendulkar's average speed is around 125 kph 🫤
No hate just he needs to work on his run up and speed

Till now, he hasn't done anything wrong to get trolled but he hasn't done anything to get highly praised either.



Just let him play.



Arjun Tendulkar bowls with good line & length. But that is the least he can do considering his bowling speed is around 125 kmph.
Till now, he hasn't done anything wrong to get trolled but he hasn't done anything to get highly praised either.
Just let him play.

Tyrion Kanpuriya @tyrionkanpuriya Arjun Tendulkar does not have speed to be honest to survive on this level. Appreciate his work ethics and humbleness , he needs to clock min 135kph regularly. His father's joy is understood and we kinda 80s gen felt that joy with him. Arjun feels like younger brother but ..... Arjun Tendulkar does not have speed to be honest to survive on this level. Appreciate his work ethics and humbleness , he needs to clock min 135kph regularly. His father's joy is understood and we kinda 80s gen felt that joy with him. Arjun feels like younger brother but .....

rohit mishra @MishraYou Every bowler bowl fast in young age and slowly speed gets reduced with age



Every bowler bowl fast in young age and slowly speed gets reduced with age
Reverse in case of Arjun Tendulkar running very fast but bowling slow , although lengths are good but speed is very slow

One can talk about his bowling speed

But he looks very accurate with his line and length

Can be a great prospect if any senior can help him bowl faster

One can talk about his bowling speed
But he looks very accurate with his line and length
Can be a great prospect if any senior can help him bowl faster

chacha monk @oldschoolmonk Arjun Tendulkar ka run up to bahut fast hai lekin bowling speed Anil Kumble jitni kyon hai? Arjun Tendulkar ka run up to bahut fast hai lekin bowling speed Anil Kumble jitni kyon hai?

UPSC @sadanand_UPSC #ArjunTendulkar looks very ordinary bowler. Bowling speed around 125 is not good. #ArjunTendulkar looks very ordinary bowler. Bowling speed around 125 is not good.

Bad Bear @badbadbearrr Arjun Tendulkar ko batting Sikh Leni chahiye iss speed ki bowling ke sath nahi tik payega Arjun Tendulkar ko batting Sikh Leni chahiye iss speed ki bowling ke sath nahi tik payega

yy @Akshay7_ Why is Arjun Tendulkar running in at Brett Lee's speed but delivering balls at Rajat Bhatia's speed Why is Arjun Tendulkar running in at Brett Lee's speed but delivering balls at Rajat Bhatia's speed 😭

Arjun Tendulkar recently made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He finished with figures of 0/17 in two overs as MI won the game by five wickets.

Arjun was retained by MI for INR 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was first picked by the franchise in 2021 but warmed the bench for the first two seasons. His debut came after he recently shone for Goa in the Ranji Trophy, scalping 12 wickets in seven games. He has also taken eight wickets in seven List A games.

Prior to the IPL, Arjun had picked up 12 wickets in nine T20s. The left-hander is also handy with the bat. He smashed his debut Ranji Trophy ton against Rajasthan.

Arjun Tendulkar’s MI to play PBKS next

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will next play Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings at home on Saturday, April 22. They lost their first two games against Royal Challengers (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively, but came back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They are currently sixth in the table after five matches.

