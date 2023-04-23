"Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law" - Mumbai Police and Punjab Kings engage in hilarious Twitter banter after the latter's victory

Mumbai Police and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were involved in a hilarious faceoff on Twitter after the latter's narrow win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 22, at the Wankhede Stadium. With Arshdeep Singh breaking the middle stump twice to get two Mumbai batters, Mumbai Police tweeted that action will be taken on breaking the law instead.

Match 31 of IPL 2023 between MI and PBKS went down to the wire, with the visitors taking the high-scoring contest by 13 runs. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, especially in the final over, as his pinpoint bowling prevented the opposition from scoring the required 16 runs and going past 214.

Following the game, Punjab's official Twitter handle said it wanted to report a crime on the account of the middle stump breaking in half. Mumbai Police replied by saying:

"Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps."

"I don't deserve the POTM, Arshdeep does" - Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After receiving the Player of the Match award for his 29-ball 55, Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran highlighted that beating the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede was a massive accomplishment. However, the Englishman felt Arshdeep Singh deserved the accolade more than him for bagging figures of 4-0-29-4.

Curran said in the post-match presentation:

"Yes, pretty special. An amazing ground and the atmosphere is incredible. MI are a tough team. To win here and defending a total was great for us. I don't deserve the POTM, Arshdeep does. But I did my bit and took responsibility. The others did their job and we are coming together. Hope to have Shikhar Back and also Rabada. So, let's see how it goes."

The defeat to PBKS broke Mumbai Indians' three-match winning streak. The five-time champions have also lost their second home game this season.

