  • Adorable video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with children Vamika and Akaay goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 15, 2025 12:56 IST
Indian Sports Honours In Mumbai - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Source: Getty)

A heartwarming video of Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, along with their children — daughter Vamika and son Akaay — has gone viral on social media. On Monday, May 12, the veteran Indian batter announced his retirement from Test cricket and was spotted arriving in Delhi the same day.

The following day, May 13, Kohli and Anushka visited the Premanand Maharaj Ashram in Vrindavan before flying to Mumbai later that evening. Amid these events, a video surfaced online showing the couple with their children warmly greeting Anushka’s mother. The adorable family moment has quickly captured attention across social media.

Watch the video here:

Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, retiring as the nation's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. Over his illustrious red-ball career, he accumulated 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

The 36-year-old will be back in action in a couple of days, as IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, after the BCCI suspended the league for a week on May 9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the opening day of the restart.

Virat Kohli currently ranks fourth on the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s seasoned batter, Virat Kohli, has delivered a stellar performance in IPL 2025, accumulating 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. With seven half-centuries to his name, Kohli currently sits in fourth place on the Orange Cap leaderboard, trailing Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).

At 36, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, having accumulated 8,509 runs from 255 innings across 263 matches. His remarkable record includes an average of 39.57, with 62 half-centuries and eight centuries to his name.

Edited by Nihal
