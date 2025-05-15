Adorable video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with children Vamika and Akaay goes viral ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

A heartwarming video of Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, along with their children — daughter Vamika and son Akaay — has gone viral on social media. On Monday, May 12, the veteran Indian batter announced his retirement from Test cricket and was spotted arriving in Delhi the same day.

Ad

The following day, May 13, Kohli and Anushka visited the Premanand Maharaj Ashram in Vrindavan before flying to Mumbai later that evening. Amid these events, a video surfaced online showing the couple with their children warmly greeting Anushka’s mother. The adorable family moment has quickly captured attention across social media.

Watch the video here:

Ad

Trending

Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, retiring as the nation's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. Over his illustrious red-ball career, he accumulated 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

The 36-year-old will be back in action in a couple of days, as IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, after the BCCI suspended the league for a week on May 9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the opening day of the restart.

Ad

Virat Kohli currently ranks fourth on the Orange Cap leaderboard in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s seasoned batter, Virat Kohli, has delivered a stellar performance in IPL 2025, accumulating 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46. With seven half-centuries to his name, Kohli currently sits in fourth place on the Orange Cap leaderboard, trailing Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509), and Shubman Gill (508).

At 36, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, having accumulated 8,509 runs from 255 innings across 263 matches. His remarkable record includes an average of 39.57, with 62 half-centuries and eight centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More