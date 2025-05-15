  • home icon
  RCB all-rounder spotted with Dwayne Bravo, KKR stars ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

RCB all-rounder spotted with Dwayne Bravo, KKR stars ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 15, 2025 10:46 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty
Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine (Source: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd was recently seen with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo and fellow Caribbean stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. This came on Wednesday, May 14, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had suspended the tournament for a week on May 9. The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday, May 17, with RCB set to face KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Bravo shared an Instagram story featuring Narine, Russell, and Shepherd as the West Indian quartet arrived in India.

Dwayne Bravo has arrived in India, together with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Romario Shepherd (Image via Instagram-@djbravo47)
Dwayne Bravo has arrived in India, together with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Romario Shepherd (Image via Instagram-@djbravo47)

RCB have had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign so far and are currently placed second in the table with 16 points from 11 games. They need just one more win to officially secure a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, defending champions Knight Riders find themselves in a tougher position — sitting sixth with 11 points from 12 matches. They must win both of their remaining league games to stay in contention for a playoff berth.

Romario Shepherd has recorded the fastest half-century of IPL 2025

Romario Shepherd has featured in just four matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, and he made a massive impact with the bat in his only outing, blasting the fastest fifty of the season.

His explosive knock came in Match No. 52 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB posted a commanding total of 213/5, with Shepherd going on a rampage. He reached his half-century in just 14 balls — the quickest of the season — and remained unbeaten on 53 off those 14 deliveries, smashing four fours and six sixes.

The game turned into a nail-biter, as CSK responded strongly but ended their innings at 211/5, falling short by just two runs.

Dev Sharma

Edited by Parag Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications