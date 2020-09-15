Afghanistan team has the talent and skills required to win the T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan believes that his team has all the skills and the talent required to lift their maiden T20 World Cup. Khan feels that they just need to instill the belief in themselves that they can do it on the world stage.

Afghanistan had beaten West Indies in the last T20 World Cup held in India in 2016 and had also won a T20I series against them in India in 2019. But they need to become more consistent against the bigger teams in order to challenge for that T20 World Cup title.

"I think the biggest achievement [for Afghanistan] should be to win the T20 World Cup, because we have all the skills, talent, and we just need to have that belief in ourselves that we can do it," Rashid Khan told Ravichandran Ashwin on his show DRS with Ash.

The biggest dream of Afghanistan was to play a Test match: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan revealed that the biggest dream of the Afghanistan team was to become a full Test-playing nation and that dream came true in June 2018 when they played a one-off Test against India.

As they lost the Test match comprehensively, Rashid Khan realised that along with talent and skill sets, a lot of experience is also needed to play and compete against big teams in the longest format.

"The biggest dream of the whole country was to be called a Full Member team and to play a Test game. That was something which we were all hoping and praying for, the whole country, and we were not expecting that to happen as soon as it did. When you're playing a Test game against India in India, it's more than a dream for everyone," Rashid Khan said.

"Talent-wise, we are so good, we have the spinners, we have the fast bowlers, we have the batting skills as well. But what took us down in that Test was our experience against big teams, because we didn't play enough cricket with them," he added.

Rashid Khan will be in action for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 season. SRH will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21st September at Dubai.