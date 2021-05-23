"After his comment, we did really well" - N Jagadeesan explains why MS Dhoni's 'spark' remark was misunderstood [Exclusive]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan has opened up about skipper MS Dhoni's infamous 'spark' comment. He opined that the remark was misunderstood by the media and highlighted how it successfully brought the best out of the veterans in the side.

After CSK suffered a seven-wicket mauling at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in Match 37 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni hinted in the post-match presentation that the youngsters in the team didn't show enough promise to warrant a place over the seniors.

"There were few chances given to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say, okay you know, push the experienced guys and make space for them," said Dhoni.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jagadeesan explained the context behind the comment, which drew criticism from both former players and fans. The 25-year-old insisted that the remark was meant to uplift the senior players who were struggling with a lack of match practice in a pandemic-affected season.

"What he [Dhoni] actually said was completely misunderstood by the press. It was not about the youngsters, Rutu and I did well to be honest. What people don't get is that he's someone who's trying to boost the entire team, the seniors as well. When you have such legends in the team, you can't pinpoint each of them. There needs to be a way where the seniors are backed up. For them to be backed up, something had to be done. And after his comment, we did well and the team did really well," Jagadeesan stated.

After Dhoni's comment, CSK won three of their remaining four league matches in IPL 2020. Although they fell narrowly short of a playoff spot, Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with three fifties on the trot as CSK won by eight, six and nine wickets respectively in their final three games.

"I told myself there's no point having a lot of nerves" - Jagadeesan on his promising IPL debut

Jagadeesan fearlessly whipped out a switch hit against Yuzvendra Chahal on IPL debut

CSK's return to the IPL after a two-year ban coincided with Jagadeesan's arrival at the franchise. The Tamil Nadu man is expected to herald a new era of youthful exuberance at his home team ahead of the 2022 mega-auction, with most of the key players currently on the wrong side of 30.

When asked about what he has learned over the four seasons he has spent at CSK, Jagadeesan pointed out that he has been carefully studying how the experienced professionals in the side go about preparing for a game.

"The way I go about my game, preparing mentally. We don't really work a lot on the technical aspect at CSK because we don't have a lot of time. But learning comes from looking at the others and how they prepare mentally for a game," Jagadeesan said.

CSK's struggles in IPL 2020 opened up a window of opportunity for Jagadeesan, who made his debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 25. After coming in at No. 4 with the team precariously placed at 25/2, he played a promising 33-run innings including an audacious switch hit off the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Making a debut for CSK was something I dreamed about right from the year I got picked. And eventually, when I got the chance, I told myself there's no point having a lot of nerves while batting because I've been waiting for this. I didn't want to screw it up by being nervous. So the only mindset I had was to go and express myself," Jagadeesan revealed.

Milestone unlocked! There are always moments in one’s life that define the trajectory of one’s career. Yesterday was definitely one such moment. Stoked for the chance to play for the team I love, alongside people I admire and who I have learned so much from.

But after the cameo, Jagadeesan lost his place in the side and returned only in Match 41 against the Mumbai Indians. After being dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah, he didn't get to bat in the final three matches of the tournament despite featuring in the playing XI.

"Yeah, I'd definitely say it was unfortunate. But looking at the team's cause, everything was done better, the way the team wanted. The team comes first, and not getting to bat is an uncontrollable. I'm just glad that I was part of five matches and that I was able to do the best I could," he said.

Jagadeesan has been making the most of his time on the CSK bench. After taking on world-class international bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi in the nets, he is confident that he belongs at the highest level.

"In the nets, you keep playing international bowlers. We've got top bowlers like Josh and Lungi, as well as skilful bowlers like Deepak [Chahar]. When you play good bowlers in the nets, it gives you confidence that you're well-equipped for this," Jagadeesan claimed.

Jagadeesan has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. He has been prolific for Tamil Nadu across formats, and it's only a matter of time before he becomes an IPL regular.