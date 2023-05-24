"After Gauti was let go, everything changed and I felt alienated" - Robin Uthappa talks about his experience in KKR dressing room

Robin Uthappa has clarified the reason behind his previous tweets about his experience of playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Uthappa played for KKR from 2014 to 2019 before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and then to Chennai Super Kings in 2021. The veteran Indian batter played the last two seasons of his career for CSK.

During last night's Qualifier 1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Uthappa was spotted cheering for the Men in Yellow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Seeing Uthappa cheer for CSK, a few fans on Twitter mentioned how he never did the same for the Kolkata-based franchise.

"Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!" Uthappa responded to that fan.

KKR fans then slammed him and reminded him about his disappointing show for the franchise in the 2019 season. Uthappa then posted two tweets and wrote that he had a great time at the franchise from 2014 to 2017, but after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise, he did not feel the same.

"After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em," wrote Uthappa.

"It had nothing to do with captaincy" - Robin Uthappa clarifies he had nothing against Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik captained Kolkata Knight Riders after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise. Some fans felt that Robin Uthappa took an indirect dig at Karthik with his comments on Twitter.

Posting another tweet, he added:

"So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy!"

Robin Uthappa retired from IPL after the 2022 season. He is working as a commentator for Jio Cinema in IPL 2023. Besides, the veteran Indian batter also played for Dubai Capitals in International League T20 and also turned up for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket.

