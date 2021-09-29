IPL 2021: "It should be clear that Hardik Pandya is a batting all-rounder" - Ajay Jadeja

There have been some growing concerns around what Hardik Pandya could offer the team if he is unable to contribute with the ball. However, the all-rounder silenced his critics and let his bat do the talking as he led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.

Having walked into bat in a precarious position, Hardik took time to build his innings and take the game deep before unleashing on the PBKS bowlers alongside Kieron Pollard.

Hardik's return to form with the bat will come as a huge relief for both MI and Team India, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

At the post-match show on Cricbuzz, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja stated that Hardik Pandya's batting is much more important to his side, in comparison to his bowling.

Jadeja added that he has always believed Hardik to be a batting all-rounder. He explained:

"Pandya's batting is much more important than his bowling. If he wasn't as destructive a batter, there was no way he would be in Mumbai Indians or the Indian team. It should be clear that he's a batting all-rounder. His standout ability is with the bat."

Jadeja went on to add that Hardik should be allowed to bat at a higher position to be able to grow and evolve as a batter. He concluded that Pandya's contribution with the ball should be considered a bonus for the side.

Jadeja explained:

"Even if he doesn't bowl, I believe that he has the rare ability as a batter. It shouldn't be wasted at number 7. He won't be able to grow as a batter in that position. If a batter has to grow, he has to be sent up the order. Now he's shown he can do this while coming in early. He has the skill to bat in the middle overs. Wondering why Mumbai Indians are not sending him up the order. If they want to give Hardik some time in the middle, they should promote him up the order. His bowling is a bonus."

Hardik Pandya's bowling adds balance to the side: Virender Sehwag

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag concurred with Jadeja's statements. However, he went on to add that Hardik's bowling adds balance to the team. Sehwag stated:

"Pandya's bowling adds some balance to his side, there's no doubt about that. He allows the side to try different combinations while he becomes another weapon in the artillery itself. However, I would pick him as a batter. Whenever he's in full flow, he can carry his side over the side singlehandedly."

Pandya's return to form will be a huge positive for the Mumbai Indians, who are still firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

