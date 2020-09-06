Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth was extremely relieved after realizing that his ban was reduced further. The 37-year-old was banned from playing cricket for life after allegedly being involved in the spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013. However, that ban was reduced to seven years by BCCI ombudsman retd. Justice DK Jain.

The ban is supposed to end on the 13th of September according to the order given by the Supreme Court to the state association. However, Sreesanth believes that he can begin training from September 2020 and is extremely excited about it.

“After seven long years, it is a day to rejoice. I can now officially start training and practice to play the matches. Thanks a lot for all the love and media I have been given. It meant a lot to me,” spoke Sreesanth over a phone call as quoted by BDcrcictime.

I feel humbled and motivated: S Sreesanth

Sreesanth was also pumped and motivated to make a strong comeback in competitive cricket

The former Rajasthan Royals pacer was once one of India's finest fast bowlers and was known for his natural outswinger and the pace that he generated. He played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, picking up 87, 75 and 7 wickets respectively.

After all these years, he still seems motivated to make a comeback to the Indian team. Although he would be 40 years old by that time, Sreesanth is still aiming to make himself fit and available for the 2023 World Cup.

Sreesanth thanked his family and also the media for constantly supporting him through his tough phase.

"By God’s grace and lots of prayers of my family and dear ones, including media, I feel humbled and motivated. I will give my very best to every moment and keep at it,” Sreesanth signed off.

Only time will tell whether Sreesanth will be able to find his mojo and make a miraculous comeback to the Indian cricket team.