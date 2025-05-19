“Agar umpire’s call aya toh pelunga bohot” - Kuldeep Yadav’s hilarious banter with match official during DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav got into a hilarious banter with a match official during their IPL 2025 game against Gujarat Titans (GT). The game was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18.

During GT's batting innings, Kuldeep Yadav came on to bowl the eighth over when a LBW decision against Sai Sudharsan did not go in his favor. While the DC spinner thought he had his man and appealed, the umpire adjudged Sudharsan not out, after which Axar Patel reviewed the decision.

Kuldeep Yadav had a go at the umpire when Sudharsan was given not out. The stump mic caught the hilarious banter at the moment.

"Kya lag raha hai bhai aapko? Agar umpire's call aya toh pelunga bohot bata rahu hu. Aise nahi hota hai bhai. Aise umpire's call hota hai kya (What do you think? If it turns out to be umpire's call I will hit you a lot I am telling you. It cannot be like this. Will it be umpire's call like this?)," the spinner was heard telling the on-field umpire.

Eventually, it turned out to be the umpire's call that saved Sai Sudharsan. Moreover, he went on to slam an unbeaten hundred, which resulted in a ten-wicket win for the Gujarat Titans.

Watch the video of the incident below -

Kuldeep Yadav goes wicket-less as DC stumble to huge defeat

While Kuldeep Yadav missed out on dismissing Sai Sudharsan, it cost DC big time. He also ended without picking up a single wicket in the end, returning with figures of 0/37 from his four overs.

Batting first, Delhi put up 199/3 on the board thanks to an unbeaten century from KL Rahul. However, it did not prove enough as the Gujarat Titans got over the line comfortably, making light work of the chase. They got to 205 without losing a wicket, and in just 19 overs, winning by a massive margin of ten wickets with openers Sudharsan (108 not out) and skipper Shubman Gill (93 not out) getting the job done.

As a result, GT moved to the top and sealed their spot in the playoffs. With this result, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also qualified for the playoffs, leaving only one spot vacant in the top four.

DC are now in the fifth position with six wins and 13 points from 12 games. Their last two games are now must-win matches if they have to remain alive in the race to make the playoffs and grab the final spot.

