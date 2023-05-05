Riyan Parag put in another disappointing performance for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), this time against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 5.

The right-hander came as an impact player for RR as an extra batter in the IPL 2023 clash. This came as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals but couldn't produce an impression. Parag scored four runs off six deliveries before getting leg before wicket to ace spinner Rashid Khan, leaving RR at 69/5 after 9.2 overs.

For the uninitiated, Parag has, so far, failed to deliver in the ongoing IPL 2023, scoring 56 in six games at a strike rate of 107.69. In his previous outing against LSG, the middle order batter had scored 15* off 12 balls, where RR lost by 10 runs.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disgust at yet another failure by Parag with the bat in IPL 2023. One user tweeted:

"Some things always remain as default. Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati (If Riyan Parag starts to score then RCB too will start winning trophies)."

Mallika @cm_punk_94 @_Cricpedia Some things always remain as default. Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati @_Cricpedia Some things always remain as default. Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati😂😂😂😅

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Waseem Akhtar @WaseemAk15

Tell me the biggest fraud than Riyan Parag and Harry Brook in

#RRvsGT @mufaddal_vohra This is Riyan ParagTell me the biggest fraud than Riyan Parag and Harry Brook in #IPL2023 @mufaddal_vohra This is Riyan ParagTell me the biggest fraud than Riyan Parag and Harry Brook in #IPL2023 #RRvsGT https://t.co/rxuLN9NfOD

runmachinevirat @runmachinevi143



#RRvsGT Riyan parag ipl s performance Riyan parag ipl s performance#RRvsGT https://t.co/DQ1iucMtal

Silly Point @FarziCricketer People are still trolling Riyan Parag means they had hope. That's a W for Riyan Tate brother. People are still trolling Riyan Parag means they had hope. That's a W for Riyan Tate brother.

Mueen & khan @MueenKhan700 #RRvGT This man is storybook all by himself, there's no work of fiction more fanciful, whose grasp of the improbable is utterly unique....what a freak he is man....what an absolute performer, Riyan Parag you beuty This man is storybook all by himself, there's no work of fiction more fanciful, whose grasp of the improbable is utterly unique....what a freak he is man....what an absolute performer, Riyan Parag you beuty 😍😍 #RRvGT https://t.co/V2WUTS0NjW

CSK Murugan @itismurugan04 I think riyan parag have some porn photos of RR owner. I think riyan parag have some porn photos of RR owner.

It's worth mentioning that RR retained Parag for Rs 3.8 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. This came after the Assam batter scored 183 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 138.64, including a solitary half-century.

Riyan Parag’s RR bundled out for 118 vs GT

A clinical bowling performance from Gujarat Titans helped their side bundle out Rajasthan Royals for 118 in 17.5 overs. Rashid Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/14, while Noor Ahmed took a couple.

Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Joshua Little finished with one wicket each.

GT’s Abhinav Manohar and Mohit Sharma also produced two excellent runouts. They dismissed Adam Zampa and Yashasvi Jaiswal with their on-field brilliance, respectively.

For RR, skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 30 off 20 balls. Trent Boult (15), Devdutt Padikkal (12), and Jaiswal (14) were the other batters to reach double figures.

