"Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati" - Fans tear apart RR youngster for scoring 4 off 6 balls vs GT

By James Kuanal
Modified May 05, 2023 21:38 IST
Riyan Parag
So far, Riyan Parag has scored 56 runs in six games for RR in IPL 2023.

Riyan Parag put in another disappointing performance for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), this time against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 5.

The right-hander came as an impact player for RR as an extra batter in the IPL 2023 clash. This came as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals but couldn't produce an impression. Parag scored four runs off six deliveries before getting leg before wicket to ace spinner Rashid Khan, leaving RR at 69/5 after 9.2 overs.

For the uninitiated, Parag has, so far, failed to deliver in the ongoing IPL 2023, scoring 56 in six games at a strike rate of 107.69. In his previous outing against LSG, the middle order batter had scored 15* off 12 balls, where RR lost by 10 runs.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disgust at yet another failure by Parag with the bat in IPL 2023. One user tweeted:

"Some things always remain as default. Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati (If Riyan Parag starts to score then RCB too will start winning trophies)."
@_Cricpedia Some things always remain as default. Agr Riyan Parag ka balla chlne lgg jata toh RCB bhi trophy jeetne lgg jati😂😂😂😅

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Riyan Parag - Biggest Fraud in Cricket#RRvsGT https://t.co/H5Satzndeh
Riyan parag finisher is gone #RRvsGT #riyanparag https://t.co/uDVS2QjoUU
#RRvsGT #GTvRR #RiyanParag #IPL2023      @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/YIvzVssR1d
@mufaddal_vohra This is Riyan ParagTell me the biggest fraud than Riyan Parag and Harry Brook in #IPL2023 #RRvsGT https://t.co/rxuLN9NfOD
#IPL2023    #Joeroot #RRvsGT #CricketTwitter #riyanparag rightnow https://t.co/04SWfqK7mv
Riyan parag ipl s performance#RRvsGT https://t.co/DQ1iucMtal
Lord Riyan Parag is here! 😂#RRvsGT https://t.co/UoYfm0ykTN
People are still trolling Riyan Parag means they had hope. That's a W for Riyan Tate brother.
This man is storybook all by himself, there's no work of fiction more fanciful, whose grasp of the improbable is utterly unique....what a freak he is man....what an absolute performer, Riyan Parag you beuty 😍😍 #RRvGT https://t.co/V2WUTS0NjW
@rohitjuglan #riyan parag, don't have player in india
I think riyan parag have some porn photos of RR owner.

It's worth mentioning that RR retained Parag for Rs 3.8 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. This came after the Assam batter scored 183 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 138.64, including a solitary half-century.

Riyan Parag’s RR bundled out for 118 vs GT

A clinical bowling performance from Gujarat Titans helped their side bundle out Rajasthan Royals for 118 in 17.5 overs. Rashid Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/14, while Noor Ahmed took a couple.

Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Joshua Little finished with one wicket each.

GT’s Abhinav Manohar and Mohit Sharma also produced two excellent runouts. They dismissed Adam Zampa and Yashasvi Jaiswal with their on-field brilliance, respectively.

For RR, skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 30 off 20 balls. Trent Boult (15), Devdutt Padikkal (12), and Jaiswal (14) were the other batters to reach double figures.

Edited by Aditya Singh
Be the first one to comment
