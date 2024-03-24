Ahmedabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs MI match in IPL 2024?

In a rematch of last year's Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Five-time champions Mumbai have witnessed a change at the helm leading up to the season. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was traded into the team in an all-cash deal during the off-season, was handed over the leadership duties, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Hardik, who enjoyed tremendous success as Gujarat skipper, will look to make a winning start for MI, where it all began for him.

Gujarat, on the other hand, will be led by young gun Shubman Gill. The GT management will have a big task of replacing Hardik and pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 with an injury.

The two teams have produced some scintillating encounters in the past and Sunday's meeting is expected to be another blockbuster. Much to the relief of players and fans, there is no chance of rain in the forecast in Ahmedabad. There will be no cloud cover at all during the game. Thus, an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 30s.

Aakash Chopra names MI's likely playing XI for IPL 2024

Former Indian skipper Aakash Chopra recently picked Mumbai Indians' probable lineup for IPL 2024. He picked Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav as the top 3 batters, while urging skipper Hardik Pandya to occupy the No.4 slot.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Ishan Kishan will be seen opening alongside Rohit Sharma. I feel you should keep Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 because you shouldn't send him below that. At No. 4, their new captain Hardik Pandya. I am keeping Tilak Varma at No. 5 and Tim David at No. 6."

Aakash Chopra also predicted that Mumbai Indians would field three seamers, excluding Hardik and two spinners in their playing XI.