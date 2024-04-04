Ahmedabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the GT vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

Gujarat have been a force to reckon with in their den. They have won both their games so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with their only defeat coming against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk. With four points from three matches, GT are fifth in the standings.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans will hope to continue their winning streak at home and pick up their third win of the tournament.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a great start to their campaign, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets at home. Since then, they have succumbed to two defeats, going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets and Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

The Kings will look to turn things around as the race for the top four spots slowly gains pace.

With both teams vying for a place in the first half of the points table, they will hope for a full 40-over game. To their delight, there is no chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad during game time on Thursday. Although there would be significant cloud cover, it is unlikely to cause any rain and delay the game.

The temperature will also be on the lower side, hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will also be relatively less, meaning the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature.

"Not really concerned" - PBKS' assistant bowling coach on bowlers leaking runs

Punjab Kings' assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves asserted that they were concerned about bowlers conceding too many runs.

PBKS conceded 199 runs in their last game, with the likes of Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel going for over 11 runs per over.

"Not really concerned (about bowlers leaking runs). They are top-class players, whether it is Harshal Patel or Rahul Chahar. They have gone through a lot of situations where they have been hit. They will come back very strongly," he told at the pre-match press conference.

The Kings have only won once against Gujarat so far out of three meetings. They will look to better their record and improve their position in the IPL 2024 points table.