AI makes 3 predictions for today's CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match; No. 3 is about MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. CSK are last in the points table, with only four points from nine games. They are on the verge of being knocked out and will be playing for pride. PBKS have 11 points from nine games. A win on Wednesday will push them into the top four.

Chennai went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in their previous match at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK again struggled as they were bowled out for 154. In the chase, SRH got home in 18.4 overs. PBKS' previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens produced no result due to rain. PBKS beat CSK by 18 runs when the sides clashed in the first half.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai and Punjab on Wednesday at Chepauk, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: CSK's spinners to exploit home conditions

Chennai's spinners have had a mixed run in IPL 2025. Left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad has impressed, with 14 scalps from nine innings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin has only picked up five wickets in seven innings and Ravindra Jadeja six wickets in nine innings.

Grok, however, has backed the CSK spin trio to exploit the conditions at Chepauk, assuming all three play. According to the AI chatbot, Noor could pick at least two wickets, targeting Punjab's hard-hitting batters Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.

Prediction No. 2: Priyansh Arya to dominate in the powerplay

The last time CSK met PBKS in IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on April 8, Arya slammed a sensational 103 off 42 balls, clobbering seven fours and nine sixes. Grok has predicted that the young left-handed batter will impress again against Chennai.

The AI chatbot stated that Arya could set the tone of the innings with a blazing start and score around 40 runs in the powerplay. As per Grok, the youngster is likely to enjoy his battle against Chennai's pacers, but might not be as effective against spinners, who might test him.

Prediction No. 3: MS Dhoni to play a quick-fire cameo

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has played a few handy cameos in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has 140 runs to his name at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 142.85, with a best of 30*.

Grok has predicted that Dhoni will come up with another cameo of 25-30 runs in 12-15 balls against PBKS, which would include at least a couple of maximums. The AI chatbot, however, hinted that Dhoni's knock might go in vain yet again, backing Punjab to win the contest.

