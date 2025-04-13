AI makes 3 predictions about today's DC vs MI IPL 2025 match; No.1 is about KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 29 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. DC are undefeated in the tournament so far, having won four out of four matches. On the other hand, MI have struggled, winning only one of their four games.

Delhi beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In contrast, Mumbai suffered a 12-run loss against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Looking at the head-to-head battle between DC and MI, Mumbai have won 19 matches and Delhi 16.

Ahead of the Delhi vs Mumbai clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

#1 Prediction No. 1: KL Rahul to score 50-plus runs

Grok's first prediction was that in-for batter KL Rahul will score more than 50 runs. The right-handed batter has been in excellent form in IPL 2025. He scored 77 off 51 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and followed it up with 93* off 53 balls in the triumph over RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to the AI chatbot, Rahul could capitalize on MI bowlers' struggles in the powerplay.

#2 Prediction No. 2: MI to lose early wickets

Grok's second prediction was that Mumbai would lose some early wickets. The AI chatbot opined that MI's top-order has failed to deliver the goods and could struggle against a strong Delhi bowling line-up comprising seasoned left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

While Rohit Sharma has scored 38 runs in four innings, Ryan Rickelton has managed 108 in five.

#3 Prediction No. 3: DC to maintain unbeaten streak

Grok's third and final prediction for the IPL match was that Delhi woud win the contest against Mumbai and continue their unbeaten run in the T20 league. According to the AI chatbot, DC are likely to dominate the game at home, where the pitch favors the batters. Grok concluded that Mumbai are struggling for rhythm, thus making Delhi favorites to win the contest.

