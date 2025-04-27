  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • AI makes 3 predictions for today's DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

AI makes 3 predictions for today's DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 27, 2025 14:49 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli has been in excellent form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. This will be the evening match of the double-header. Both DC and RCB have 12 points to their name from eight and nine matches respectively. When the sides clashed in the first half, Delhi beat Bengaluru by six wickets.

Ad

DC hammered LSG by eight wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their bowling has been impressive overall. Mitchell Starc may not have been consistent, but has delivered some match-winning spells. Mukesh Kumar stood up against LSG with a four-fer. In the batting, the top three of Abishek Porel, Karun Nair and KL Rahul have done well.

Bengaluru have won three of their last four matches. In their last game, they came from behind to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs. Josh Hazlewood (4-33) was superb with the ball. Krunal Pandya has also been impressive with his left-arm spin, while their batting is also in great shape.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi and Bengaluru on Sunday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to register another 50-plus score

Virat Kohli has been in excellent form for RCB in IPL 2025. In nine matches, he has scored 392 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11, with five half-centuries. The 36-year-old scored 70 off 42 balls against RR.

Ad
Ad

Grok has backed Kohli to score yet another half-century in the match against DC on Sunday. The AI chatbot stated that Kohli could play the anchor role in the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium - his home ground in domestic cricket. Grok predicted that the RCB star is likely to capitalize on Delhi's weak powerplay bowling.

Prediction No. 2: DC to emerge winners against RCB

When the sides clashed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10, Delhi beat Bengaluru by six wickets, chasing down a total of 164. Grok has predicted that DC will win Sunday's contest as well.

Ad
Ad

As per the AI chatbot, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam's success as spinners as well as the form of Rahul give them an edge. Grok added that Delhi will have an advantage if they chase due to the dew factor.

Prediction No. 3: DC’s spinners to take at least 3 wickets

DC's spinners have been highly effective in IPL 2025. Kuldeep has claimed 12 wickets and Nigam seven, while skipper Axar Patel is just beginning to find his groove. Grok reckons that Delhi's spinners will trouble Bengaluru's middle order and combine to pick up at least three wickets.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications