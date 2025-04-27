AI makes 3 predictions for today's DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27. This will be the evening match of the double-header. Both DC and RCB have 12 points to their name from eight and nine matches respectively. When the sides clashed in the first half, Delhi beat Bengaluru by six wickets.

DC hammered LSG by eight wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Their bowling has been impressive overall. Mitchell Starc may not have been consistent, but has delivered some match-winning spells. Mukesh Kumar stood up against LSG with a four-fer. In the batting, the top three of Abishek Porel, Karun Nair and KL Rahul have done well.

Bengaluru have won three of their last four matches. In their last game, they came from behind to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs. Josh Hazlewood (4-33) was superb with the ball. Krunal Pandya has also been impressive with his left-arm spin, while their batting is also in great shape.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi and Bengaluru on Sunday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to register another 50-plus score

Virat Kohli has been in excellent form for RCB in IPL 2025. In nine matches, he has scored 392 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11, with five half-centuries. The 36-year-old scored 70 off 42 balls against RR.

Grok has backed Kohli to score yet another half-century in the match against DC on Sunday. The AI chatbot stated that Kohli could play the anchor role in the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium - his home ground in domestic cricket. Grok predicted that the RCB star is likely to capitalize on Delhi's weak powerplay bowling.

Prediction No. 2: DC to emerge winners against RCB

When the sides clashed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10, Delhi beat Bengaluru by six wickets, chasing down a total of 164. Grok has predicted that DC will win Sunday's contest as well.

Expand Tweet

As per the AI chatbot, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam's success as spinners as well as the form of Rahul give them an edge. Grok added that Delhi will have an advantage if they chase due to the dew factor.

Prediction No. 3: DC’s spinners to take at least 3 wickets

DC's spinners have been highly effective in IPL 2025. Kuldeep has claimed 12 wickets and Nigam seven, while skipper Axar Patel is just beginning to find his groove. Grok reckons that Delhi's spinners will trouble Bengaluru's middle order and combine to pick up at least three wickets.

