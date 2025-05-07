AI makes 3 predictions for today's KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about MS Dhoni

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. Defending champions KKR have 11 points from 11 matches. They need to win their remaining three games to stay in hunt for playoffs qualification. As for CSK, they will be playing for pride and would also be looking towards the future.

Kolkata go into the match against Chennai on the back of two close wins. In their previous clash, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in a high-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR put up 206-4 on the board as Andre Russell clobbered 57* off 25 balls. In the chase, Riyan Parag smashed 95 off 45, but Kolkata sneaked home as RR finished on 205-8.

Chennai are on a four-match losing streak. In their previous match, they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB scored 213-5 and then held CSK to 211-5. Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata and Chennai on Wednesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: KKR's spinners to be dominant over CSK's batters

Grok reckons that Kolkata's spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will exploit the spin-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens and put Chennai on the back foot. As per the AI chatbot, Narine and Chakaravarthy will combine to pick up at least four wickets. Grok also backed Narine to dismiss Shivam Dube.

Prediction No. 2: MS Dhoni to play a quick-fire cameo and fall to spin

Grok's second prediction for the Kolkata vs Chennai IPL 2025 match is that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will play a quick-fire cameo of 20-30 runs, which would come at a strike rate of above 150.

The AI chatbot, however, added that Dhoni could struggle against spin and could be dismissed by a slow bowler. It is no secret that the 43-year-old has had his troubles against Chakaravarthy.

#3 Prediction No. 3: KKR to win a close match

Grok has backed KKR to continue their winning run and extend their unbeaten streak to three matches. As per the AI chatbot, Kolkata will edge out Chennai in a close finish.

Grok opined that while Chennai's bowlers could pose some challenge for Kolkata, their poor batting form is likely to cost them yet another match.

