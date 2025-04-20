AI makes 3 predictions for today's MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in match number 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. The El Clasico contest between MI and CSK would be the evening match of the double-header. Mumbai are seventh in the points table, with six points from seven matches. As for Chennai, they are in last place, with four points from seven games.

After a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, MI have hit a two-match winning streak and would look to continue the good work against Chennai. In their previous match, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, SRH managed only 162-5 as Will Jacks claimed 2-14. The batting all-rounder then scored 36 off 26 balls as MI chased down the target.

Chennai lost five matches in a row before beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, CSK restricted LSG to 166-7. In the chase, they got home in the last over as Shivam Dube (43* off 37) and MS Dhoni (26* off 11) played crucial hands.

Ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what we got.

Prediction No. 1: Suryakumar Yadav to score more than 40 runs

Suryakumar Yadav has been among the top performers for Mumbai with the bat in IPL 2025. In seven innings, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 151.42, with a best of 67. Grok has predicted that Suryakumar will score more than 40 runs in the MI vs CSK match on Sunday. The AI chatbot opined that the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch will suit his aggressive style.

Prediction No. 2: CSK spinners will take at least three wickets

Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad has been excellent for CSK in IPL 2025 even as the franchise has struggled. In seven innings, he has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.12. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up five scalps and Ravindra Jadeja four.

Grok has backed Chennai's spinners to pick at least three wickets in the match against Mumbai. According to the AI chatbot, Wankhede’s surface has a history of assisting slow bowlers in the middle overs. It stated that CSK's spinners could pose a problem to MI's middle-order.

Prediction No. 3: MI to win a close game

Grok predicted that the Mumbai vs Chennai encounter at the Wankhede Stadium would be a close one, with MI emerging victorious in a high-scoring game by either 10-15 runs or a few wickets. The AI chatbot noted that the hosts have the momentum, with two back-to-back wins. Although CSK also won their last match, Grok reckons that they may find the conditions at Wankhede challenging.

