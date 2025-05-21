AI makes 3 predictions for today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match; No. 3 is about Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Both MI and DC in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai are fourth in the points table, with 14 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Delhi are in fifth place, with 13 points from 12 games.

A win for Mumbai on Wednesday will confirm a place for them in the IPL 2025 playoffs. In such a scenario, Delhi can only reach 15 points even if they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league match. If MI go down to DC on Wednesday, they will need to hope that Delhi lose to Punjab.Mumbai can then confirm a top four berth by beating PBKS in their last league match.

For DC, the game against MI on Wednesday is a must-win one. A loss at the Wankhede will knock them out of the playoffs race. If they win both their remaining matches, Delhi will be confirmed of a berth in the top four. However, if DC beat MI and go down to PBKS, they will then need Mumbai to lose to Punjab as well.

Ahead of the MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash in Mumbai on Wednesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

#1 Prediction No. 1: MI to win the game

Grok has predicted that Mumbai would beat Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday to confirm their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs and knock DC out of the competition.

As per the AI chatbot, the batting-friendly Wankhede surface will suit Mumbai's strong batting line-up, which is in great form. According to Grok, MI have a 63 percent chance of winning the game.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav to come up a significant performance with the willow

Grok has predicted that Suryakumar Yadav would be one of Mumbai's top batters in the game against Delhi. According to the AI chatbot, given his current form, Suryakumar could outshine Rohit Sharma. Grok added that, with his ability to dominate spin, Suryakumar could get the better of key DC bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah to be MI's game-changer

Grok has picked seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah to be MI's game-changer against DC. As per the AI chatbot, Bumrah's death-over yorkers could play a key role in restricting the opposition.

The 31-year-old has been in excellent form in IPL 2025, having claimed 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.46 and an economy rate of 6.68, with a best of 4-22.

