AI makes 3 predictions for today's MI vs GT IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. MI are currently placed third in the points table, with 14 points from 11 games. GT are also have 14 points to their name from 10 matches, but are below Mumbai due to net run rate. When the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2025, GT beat MI by 36 runs.

Mumbai will go into Tuesday's clash high on confidence, having won six consecutive matches. Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav have been in top form with the bat, while the others have also made crucial contributions. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have excelled, while leg spinner Karn Sharma has been an unsung hero.

Gujarat have won three and lost two of their last five matches. With the competition for slots getting tight, they cannot afford too many slip-ups. In their previous match, GT beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs. Batting first, they put up 224-6 on the board and then restricted the opposition to 186-6.

Ahead of the Mumbai vs Gujarat IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what the AI chatbot came up with.

Prediction No. 1: MI to continue their winning streak

Grok reckons that Mumbai will beat Gujarat on Tuesday in the home game and extend their winning streak to seven. According to the AI chatbot, the batting-friendly surface at Wankhede will suit the hosts, whose batters are in great form. Admitting that GT's top-order is in excellent form, Grok opined that Mumbai's momentum and depth give them a clear edge.

Prediction No. 2: Rohit Sharma to score less than 40

Senior Mumbai batter Rohit has been in excellent form with the willow of late. He has scored three half-centuries in his last four innings. However, he has only one 50-plus score at Wankhede in five innings in IPL 2025.

Grok has predicted that Rohit could struggle again on Tuesday and scored less that 40 runs. The AI chatbot picked Rashid Khan as the bowler who could trouble the Hitman.

Prediction No. 3: Jaspirit Bumrah to take more than 2 wickets

Mumbai's lead pacer Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets in seven innings at an average of 17.72 and an economy rate of 6.96. Of his scalps in IPL 2025, seven have come at the Wankhede Stadium.

Grok has backed Bumrah to continue his impressive form against GT on Tuesday. As per the AI chatbot, he could pick at least two scalps and also expose Gujarat's weakness in the middle order.

