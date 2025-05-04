AI makes 3 predictions for today's PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about the struggling Rishabh Pant

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 54 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. The PBKS vs LSG clash will be the evening match of the double-header. Punjab have 13 points from 10 matches, while Lucknow have accumulated 10 points from 10 games.

PBKS got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their previous clash at Chepauk. Punjab fielded first and held Chennai to 190 as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered his second IPL hat-trick. In the chase, Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) played a terrific knock to lift PBKS to victory.

Lucknow have lost three of their last four matches and need to get their act right. Their skipper Rishabh Pant also needs to find some form. In their last match, LSG went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a target of 216, they bowled out for 161.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and LSG in Dharamsala, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: PBKS to win the match

Grok has backed Punjab to beat Lucknow in Sunday's match. According to the AI chatbot, the batting-friendly pitch in Dharamsala will suit PBKS' aggressive batters like Shreyas, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Grok reckons that Punjab have an edge in the batting department.

Prediction No. 2: Rishabh Pant to score less than 25 runs

LSG skipper Pant has had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far. In nine innings, he has only managed 110 runs at a strike rate of 98.21. Grok reckons that the left-hander will struggle against Punjab as well.

The AI chatbot predicted that Pant would be challenged by the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Chahal and would end up scoring less than 25 runs.

Prediction No. 3: Nicholas Pooran to be LSG’s highest run-getter

Nicholas Pooran has been in blazing form with the willow for LSG in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has scored 404 runs at an average of 44.88 and a strike rate of 203.01, with four fifties. Grok has predicted that Pooran would top-score for Lucknow against Punjab. As per the AI chatbot, the high-scoring Dharamsala surface could aid him in playing a significant knock against his former team.

